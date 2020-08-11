Destiny 2 – Solstice of Heroes 2020 Armor Upgrade Guide

Solstice of Heroes has returned to Destiny 2, and participating Guardians can earn a unique armor glow effect that can be applied to their gear. Completing runs in the European Aerial Zone will level up and improve the Solstice of Heroes armor set, and Eva Levante is available in the Tower with repeatable Solstice of Heroes bounties. The Solstice of Heroes 2020 grind is very similar to previous years, tasking you with completing all sorts of activities in order to level up your Solstice gear. Solstice of Heroes 2020 runs from August 11 through September 8, so the even will be live for a little over a month. Here are the objectives of Solstice of Heroes 2020 as well as the requirements to upgrade every piece of Solstice gear.

The Solstice Begins

To start the Solstice of Heroes quest line, you must speak to Eva Levante in the Tower. She’s in the center of the Tower right by the main landing zone, so she’s pretty hard to miss. Just look for the giant Guardian statue if you can’t find her. She’ll give you a quest called The Solstice Begins and give you your first piece of Solstice gear: the Renewed helmet. Equip the helmet and complete a run in the European Aerial Zone, which can be accessed to Eva’s right. After defeating bosses and opening chests to complete a run in the European Aerial Zone, return to Eva. She’ll tell you to mediate at the Statue of Heroes. Simply interact with the statue to do so and return to her to receive the full set of Renewed armor.

Upgrading the Renewed Armor Set

The Renewed armor set is the blue rarity Solstice of Heroes gear set. You get it just for finishing The Solstice Begins quest, but you can upgrade this armor set multiple times into something great. Complete the following objectives depending on your character’s class to upgrade to the Majestic armor set.

Titan

Helmet – Complete 1 European Aerial Zone run, get 50 precision final blows, defeat 100 Hive

– Complete 1 European Aerial Zone run, get 50 precision final blows, defeat 100 Hive Gauntlets – Defeat 50 combatants in the European Aerial Zone, get 20 Super kills, defeat 5o enemies in the European Aerial Zone while using an Arc subclass

– Defeat 50 combatants in the European Aerial Zone, get 20 Super kills, defeat 5o enemies in the European Aerial Zone while using an Arc subclass Chest Armor – Complete 5 Adventures, collect 100 Solar orbs in Strikes, defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit

– Complete 5 Adventures, collect 100 Solar orbs in Strikes, defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Leg Armor – Complete 5 public events on Nessus, collect 100 Void orbs in Crucible or Gambit, unlock 10 Solstice packages

– Complete 5 public events on Nessus, collect 100 Void orbs in Crucible or Gambit, unlock 10 Solstice packages Mark – Complete 5 playlist Strikes, collect 400 Elemental Orbs, complete 5 Crucible and Gambit matches

Hunter

Helmet – Complete 1 European Aerial Zone run, get 50 precision final blows, defeat 100 Fallen

– Complete 1 European Aerial Zone run, get 50 precision final blows, defeat 100 Fallen Gauntlets – Complete 5 Strikes, open 10 Solstice packages, collect 100 Solar orbs in Crucible or Gambit

– Complete 5 Strikes, open 10 Solstice packages, collect 100 Solar orbs in Crucible or Gambit Chest Armor – Get 50 kills in the European Aerial Zone using a Solar subclass, Defeat 50 combatants in the European Aerial Zone, Collect 400 elemental orbs

– Get 50 kills in the European Aerial Zone using a Solar subclass, Defeat 50 combatants in the European Aerial Zone, Collect 400 elemental orbs Leg Armor – Get 50 Super kills, defeat 25 opposing Guardians, complete 5 public events on Nessus

– Get 50 Super kills, defeat 25 opposing Guardians, complete 5 public events on Nessus Cloak – Complete 5 Adventures, collect 100 Arc orbs from Strikes, complete 5 Crucible or Gambit matches

Warlock

Helmet – Complete 1 European Aerial Zonerun, get 50 precision kills, defeat 100 Cabal

– Complete 1 European Aerial Zonerun, get 50 precision kills, defeat 100 Cabal Gauntlets – Complete 5 playlist Strikes, collect 400 Elemental Orbs, defeat 25 Guardians in Gambit or Crucible

– Complete 5 playlist Strikes, collect 400 Elemental Orbs, defeat 25 Guardians in Gambit or Crucible Chest Armor – Complete 5 Adventures, collect 100 Arc orbs in Crucible or Gambit, unlock 10 Solstice packages

– Complete 5 Adventures, collect 100 Arc orbs in Crucible or Gambit, unlock 10 Solstice packages Leg Armor – Defeat 50 enemies in the European Aerial Zone using any subclass, collect 100 Solar orbs in Strikes, defeat 50 enemies in the European Aerial Zone while using a Void subclass

– Defeat 50 enemies in the European Aerial Zone using any subclass, collect 100 Solar orbs in Strikes, defeat 50 enemies in the European Aerial Zone while using a Void subclass Bond – Complete 5 public events on Nessus, defeat 50 enemies with Super abilities, complete 5 Crucible or Gambit matches

Upgrading the Majestic Armor Set

The Renewed armor set is the next level of the Solstice of Heroes gear set. Complete the following objectives depending on your character’s class to upgrade to the Magnificent armor set.

Titan

Helmet – Collect 1000 elemental orbs, complete 10 Gambit matches, defeat 1000 Guardians with an Arc weapon

– Collect 1000 elemental orbs, complete 10 Gambit matches, defeat 1000 Guardians with an Arc weapon Gauntlets – Complete 10 heroic public events, get 100 ability kills, kill 20 bosses

– Complete 10 heroic public events, get 100 ability kills, kill 20 bosses Chest Armor – Get 600 kills in playlist Strikes with a subclass matching the daily elemental bonus, defeat 300 Fallen, defeat 200 combatants

– Get 600 kills in playlist Strikes with a subclass matching the daily elemental bonus, defeat 300 Fallen, defeat 200 combatants Leg Armor – Get 2000 elemental final blows, get 100 Solar melee final blows, collect 300 Void orbs in Strike playlists

– Get 2000 elemental final blows, get 100 Solar melee final blows, collect 300 Void orbs in Strike playlists Mark – 200 elemental orbs in the European Aerial Zone, get 300 Solar weapon final blows, complete 5 patrols on Io

Hunter

Helmet – Get 2000 elemental final blows, get 300 Arc weapon final blows, defeat 200 combatants

– Get 2000 elemental final blows, get 300 Arc weapon final blows, defeat 200 combatants Gauntlets – Complete 10 heroic public events, collect 300 Arc orbs, defeat 300 Cabal

– Complete 10 heroic public events, collect 300 Arc orbs, defeat 300 Cabal Chest Armor – Collect 1000 elemental orbs, complete 10 Gambit matches, get 100 Void grenade final blows

– Collect 1000 elemental orbs, complete 10 Gambit matches, get 100 Void grenade final blows Leg Armor – Get 600 kills in playlist Strikes with a subclass matching the daily elemental bonus, defeat 100 Guardians with Void weapons, get 100 ability kills

– Get 600 kills in playlist Strikes with a subclass matching the daily elemental bonus, defeat 100 Guardians with Void weapons, get 100 ability kills Cloak – Collect 200 elemental orbs in the European Aerial Zone, complete 5 patrols in the EDZ, kill 20 bosses

Warlock

Helmet – Get 600 kills in playlist Strikes with a subclass matching the daily elemental bonus, collect elemental orbs in the European Aerial Zone, kill 20 bosses

– Get 600 kills in playlist Strikes with a subclass matching the daily elemental bonus, collect elemental orbs in the European Aerial Zone, kill 20 bosses Gauntlets – Collect 1000 elemental orbs, get 2000 elemental final blows, defeat 100 Guardians with Solar weapons

– Collect 1000 elemental orbs, get 2000 elemental final blows, defeat 100 Guardians with Solar weapons Chest Armor – Get 300 Void weapon kills, get 100 ability kills, complete 10 Gambit matches

– Get 300 Void weapon kills, get 100 ability kills, complete 10 Gambit matches Leg Armor – Defeat 300 Hive, collect 300 Solar orbs in playlist Strikes, complete 10 heroic public events

– Defeat 300 Hive, collect 300 Solar orbs in playlist Strikes, complete 10 heroic public events Bond – Get 150 Arc Super final blows, defeat 200 combatants, complete 5 patrols on Titan

How to Get Glows for the Magnificent Armor Set

After obtaining the Magnificent gear set, your only remaining goal it to unlock the armor glow effect. Complete the following objectives depending on your character’s class to earn the white armor glow for Solstice of Heroes 2020.

Titan

Helmet – Complete a Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike on Master difficulty

– Complete a Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike on Master difficulty Gauntlets – Complete a Nightmare Hunt on the Moon

– Complete a Nightmare Hunt on the Moon Chest Armor – Complete the Pit of Heresy Dungeon on the Moon

– Complete the Pit of Heresy Dungeon on the Moon Leg Armor – Win matches in Trials of Osiris

– Win matches in Trials of Osiris Mark – Defeat the final boss in Altars of Sorrow on the Moon

Hunter

Helmet – Complete a Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike on Master difficulty

– Complete a Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike on Master difficulty Gauntlets – Complete a Nightmare Hunt on the Moon

– Complete a Nightmare Hunt on the Moon Chest Armor – Complete the Pit of Heresy Dungeon on the Moon

– Complete the Pit of Heresy Dungeon on the Moon Leg Armor – Win matches in Trials of Osiris

– Win matches in Trials of Osiris Mark – Defeat the final boss in Altars of Sorrow on the Moon

Warlock

Helmet – Complete a Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike on Master difficulty

– Complete a Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike on Master difficulty Gauntlets – Complete a Nightmare Hunt on the Moon

– Complete a Nightmare Hunt on the Moon Chest Armor – Complete the Pit of Heresy Dungeon on the Moon

– Complete the Pit of Heresy Dungeon on the Moon Leg Armor – Win matches in Trials of Osiris

– Win matches in Trials of Osiris Mark – Defeat the final boss in Altars of Sorrow on the Moom

While you’ll need to upgrade your armor to Magnificent before the Solstice of Heroes event ends on September 8, you can continue to work on your white armor glow challenges even after the event concludes. Earning the Majestic set of armor will unlock the ability to purchase a Universal Ornament set from the Eververse store for Silver or Bright Dust. This ornament changes your glow to match the color of your subclass, whether it be Solar, Arc, or Void. This glow will also support the new Statis subclass when it launches with Destiny 2: Beyond Light later this fall. Unlike last year’s event, you won’t need to purchase individual glow colors. Also, the elemental glow sets are Universal Ornaments, so you can apply them to any piece of gear, not just your Solstice gear.

