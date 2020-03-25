Lord Saladin is back in the Tower of Destiny 2 for the first Iron Banner PvP event of the Season of the Worthy. This first tournament event of the season will run from Tuesday, March 24th at 10am PDT until the following Tuesday, March 31st at 10am PDT, the game’s current weekly reset.

This season’s Iron Banner differs from the ones before it in that Artifact Power is disabled for the 6v6 tournament whose game mode most resembles the Crucible’s Control mode. Previously, Iron Banner was the only PvP event in Destiny 2 that accounted for player Artifact Power levels in matches, but in light of recent community complaints about enabling Artifact Power in this season’s revival of Destiny 1‘s Trials of Osiris, Bungie’s developers have decided to disable this feature. However, Artifact mods that are slotted into equipped gear can still be used in this event, along with Pinnacle Power.

Bounties: XP, Tokens, and Pinnacle Rewards

For every week that the Iron Banner PvP tournament is held in the Season of the Worthy, Guardians can pick up four new bounties from the Iron Lord. Completion of these bounties will grant XP, Pinnacle Gear, and Iron Banner tokens, which can be turned back in to Lord Saladin to increase your Guardian’s reputation for Iron Engram rewards. Any tokens that are left over from one week can still be used in any other week the Iron Banner event is held, regardless of the season.

The Pinnacle rewards granted by bounty completions come in the form of pieces of Iron Remembrance armor, which were initially designed for Season 4, the Season of the Outlaw, but have been upgraded for Season 10 as Armor 2.0. Players will receive the armor that is specific to whichever character class they complete each bounty with, and every bounty can be completed by each of a player’s characters to maximize rewards. Additionally, Iron Banner tokens earned with one character can be turned in with another character of a different class to receive rewards for that class.

Iron Banner Quest: Cast in Iron – Overview

In the Season of the Worthy’s Iron Banner quest, called “Cast in Iron,” players will gain progress towards quest completion throughout the season when they participate in the event’s 6v6 matches. Accept the quest from Lord Saladin in the Tower during any Iron Banner week. Successful completion of the quest step, “Harness the Elements,” will award Guardians with the season’s only Ritual weapon, the Point of the Stag Legendary combat bow, pictured here:

1. Super Smelting – Quest Step

To complete this quest step, you must complete the following in Iron Banner matches during Season 10:

Defeat 30 opponents

Capture 10 zones

Get 3 kills with your Super

Reward: Iron Remembrance Class Item (Hunter Cloak/Titan Mark/Warlock Bond)

2. Clear the Cylinders – Quest Step

Progress achieved towards the “Cast in Iron” quest is accumulative, so any progress made before each successive step is reached will be counted. For example, in this quest step, at least 10 of your 20 zone captures will be reflected from the previous step. To finish the “Clear the Cylinders” quest step, you must complete the following in Iron Banner matches during Season 10:

Complete 6 matches

Capture 20 zones

Deliver 25 final blows by Hand Cannon

Reward: Iron Remembrance Gauntlets

3. Heat the Barrels – Quest Step

To complete this quest step, you must complete the following in Iron Banner matches during Season 10:

Defeat 100 opponents

Capture 30 zones

Deliver 20 final blows by Submachine Gun

Reward: Iron Remembrance Leg Armor

4. Harness the Elements – Quest Step

To complete this quest step, you must complete the following in Iron Banner matches during Season 10:

Get 15 kills with your Super

Capture 40 zones

Deliver 15 final blows by Fusion Rifle

Rewards: Point of Stag Legendary Combat Bow (Ritual Weapon), Iron Remembrance Chest Armor

5. Sharpen the Arrows – Quest Step

You can use the Point of Stag bow you just acquired to complete the following in Iron Banner matches during Season 10:

Deliver 10 final blows by Combat Bow

Capture 50 zones

Complete 15 matches

Reward: Iron Remembrance Helmet

6. Polish the Armor – Quest Step

Return to the Tower and talk with Lord Saladin. He will reward you with the Iron Precious Shader and the Cast Iron Emblem.

If you wish to receive class-specific armor for your other characters, you may complete this quest again with each of them, just as you may also turn in Iron Banner tokens with any character you are looking to receive gear for.