The return of Trials of Osiris kicks off today in Destiny 2 for the Season of the Worthy, and it’s going to be sweaty. If you want to know how to win Trials so you can reach the Lighthouse to reap its exclusive rewards, first you’ll need to know what you’re getting into this season.

Season 10 Rundown

3v3 Elimination game mode

game mode First team to win 5 matches wins a round

wins a round Win 7 consecutive rounds to go Flawless and enter the Lighthouse

to go and enter the Must purchase a Trials Passage from Saint-14 to enter Trials

from to enter Trials Matchmaking disabled; you must form your own fireteam

Power matters; must be 960 Power level minimum to enter

to enter Returns every weekend , Friday through Tuesday at 10am PT

, Friday through Tuesday at 10am PT Seasonal Artifact Power enabled , though Artifact mods disabled (every weekend but the first)

, though (every weekend but the first) Teams will be matched with teams of similar success when they get close to Flawless

Cauldron , Exodus Blue , and The Anomaly legacy maps return

, , and legacy maps return Destiny 1 Trials gear returns

Trials gear returns Trials is free to play; no need for the Season Pass to participate

Trials Passages

Trial Passages replace Boons of previous Trials

Required for participation in Trials – your “card” in

Purchase 1 of 5 from Saint 14 in the Tower Hangar Mercy: Always available – Forgives one loss per run Ferocity: Always available – With zero losses, your third win grants a bonus win Confidence: Unlocked after going Flawless – Grants a bonus reward from the Flawless chest Wealth: Unlocks after five wins – Increases Trials tokens from match wins and completion Wisdom: Unlocks at seven wins – Grants bonus XP

Passages can be used throughout a weekend and can be reset at any time

Only one can be purchased at a time, but can be switched when new ones unlock

Progress resets with each Passage purchase

Trials Bounties

Purchase Trials Bounties from Saint-14

3 different types: Daily, Weekly, and Additional Bounties Daily: Rewards XP, 15 Valor Rank points, and 2 Trials Tokens Weekly: Rewards XP, Glimmer, 35 Valor Rank points, and 5 Trials Tokens Additional: Rewards XP and 2 Trials Tokens

Earn Trials Tokens to turn into Saint-14 for Trials Engrams

Tokens expire at weekly reset, so use them when you get them

Season 10 Rewards

Weekly Challenge Trials Reward for 3, 5, or 7 wins on the Trials Passage 3 Wins: Awards Tier II Powerful Gear 5 Wins: Awards Tier III Powerful Gear 7 Wins: Awards Pinnacle Gear

Three losses on a Passage wipes progress until Passage is reset or new one purchased

Flawless players go to the Lighthouse and get Pinnacle Gear from the Flawless Chest Pinnacle Gear is given once a week, per class Once Lighthouse is left, you need to complete a new Flawless Passage to return



Emblems and Gear Glow

Players who go Flawless and equip Trials gear will have a glow on their gear

Glow is yellow and fades after a week; restored with another Flawless run

Flawless players receive two new emblems that will change glow color Light for the Lost: Glows white; stat tracker for Lighthouse carries Flawless Empyrean: Glows red; stat tracker for Lighthouse shutdowns



That’s it for the Trials of Osiris breakdown, but look out for our future guide on how to win Trials by going Flawless in the Season of the Worthy. Also, you can read about how Bungie plans to crack down on cheaters in Trials here.