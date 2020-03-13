The return of Trials of Osiris kicks off today in Destiny 2 for the Season of the Worthy, and it’s going to be sweaty. If you want to know how to win Trials so you can reach the Lighthouse to reap its exclusive rewards, first you’ll need to know what you’re getting into this season.
Season 10 Rundown
- 3v3 Elimination game mode
- First team to win 5 matches wins a round
- Win 7 consecutive rounds to go Flawless and enter the Lighthouse
- Must purchase a Trials Passage from Saint-14 to enter Trials
- Matchmaking disabled; you must form your own fireteam
- Power matters; must be 960 Power level minimum to enter
- Returns every weekend, Friday through Tuesday at 10am PT
- Seasonal Artifact Power enabled, though Artifact mods disabled (every weekend but the first)
- Teams will be matched with teams of similar success when they get close to Flawless
- Cauldron, Exodus Blue, and The Anomaly legacy maps return
- Destiny 1 Trials gear returns
- Trials is free to play; no need for the Season Pass to participate
Trials Passages
- Trial Passages replace Boons of previous Trials
- Required for participation in Trials – your “card” in
- Purchase 1 of 5 from Saint 14 in the Tower Hangar
- Mercy: Always available – Forgives one loss per run
- Ferocity: Always available – With zero losses, your third win grants a bonus win
- Confidence: Unlocked after going Flawless – Grants a bonus reward from the Flawless chest
- Wealth: Unlocks after five wins – Increases Trials tokens from match wins and completion
- Wisdom: Unlocks at seven wins – Grants bonus XP
- Passages can be used throughout a weekend and can be reset at any time
- Only one can be purchased at a time, but can be switched when new ones unlock
- Progress resets with each Passage purchase
Trials Bounties
- Purchase Trials Bounties from Saint-14
- 3 different types: Daily, Weekly, and Additional Bounties
- Daily: Rewards XP, 15 Valor Rank points, and 2 Trials Tokens
- Weekly: Rewards XP, Glimmer, 35 Valor Rank points, and 5 Trials Tokens
- Additional: Rewards XP and 2 Trials Tokens
- Earn Trials Tokens to turn into Saint-14 for Trials Engrams
- Tokens expire at weekly reset, so use them when you get them
Season 10 Rewards
- Weekly Challenge Trials Reward for 3, 5, or 7 wins on the Trials Passage
- 3 Wins: Awards Tier II Powerful Gear
- 5 Wins: Awards Tier III Powerful Gear
- 7 Wins: Awards Pinnacle Gear
- Three losses on a Passage wipes progress until Passage is reset or new one purchased
- Flawless players go to the Lighthouse and get Pinnacle Gear from the Flawless Chest
- Pinnacle Gear is given once a week, per class
- Once Lighthouse is left, you need to complete a new Flawless Passage to return
Emblems and Gear Glow
- Players who go Flawless and equip Trials gear will have a glow on their gear
- Glow is yellow and fades after a week; restored with another Flawless run
- Flawless players receive two new emblems that will change glow color
- Light for the Lost: Glows white; stat tracker for Lighthouse carries
- Flawless Empyrean: Glows red; stat tracker for Lighthouse shutdowns
That’s it for the Trials of Osiris breakdown, but look out for our future guide on how to win Trials by going Flawless in the Season of the Worthy. Also, you can read about how Bungie plans to crack down on cheaters in Trials here.