With the Season of the Worthy upon us in Destiny 2, you may be wondering if it’s time to invest in a Season Pass, if you haven’t already. And if you have, it will benefit you to know what’s in store for you as a paid Season Pass holder. This guide details both the free and premium track rewards and their levels, explains how to level up the Pass, and illustrates how you can go about purchasing the premium version should you desire all the content it offers.

Free Track Content

While the free track of the Season Pass is much more limited in content and benefits than the premium track, the following Season of the Worthy content will be available to all Destiny 2 players:

Free Activities

Power up the Warmind Rasputin to defend the Last City from the Red Legion

Participate in Seraph Tower public events

Participate in bunker activities

Battle it out PvP style in the Trials of Osiris each weekend (available to Guardians with a minimum Power level of 960)

Free Items

Upgrade the Seasonal Artifact, Warmind Khanjali, to earn Seasonal gear mods

Rank up to earn the Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy’s Matchbook

Rank up to gradually earn the full Seventh Seraph Seasonal armor set

Premium Track Content

While Destiny 2 is currently free to play, the paid Season Pass offers rewards not provided by the free track. In addition to all of the free Season 10 content covered above, premium Season Pass holders will have access to the following:

Premium Activities

Complete a new Exotic questline

Access the Legendary Lost Sectors

Participate in weekly Rasputin Challenges

Obtain new Triumphs

Complete new Bounties

Find and collect new Seasonal lore books

Premium Items

Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy’s Matchbook instantly unlocks

Seventh Seraph Seasonal armor instantly unlocks

Obtain a new Exotic emote, finisher, Ghost, and ornament

Gain access to an XP boost that increases XP gains all throughout Season 10

Season Pass Rewards Levels

There are 100 reward levels of the Season Pass, though players can exceed these levels with enough XP. The image below provides a snapshot of the Seasonal rewards granted by the Pass, with the gray areas representing the free track and the teal areas representing the premium track.

As this snapshot illustrates, premium Pass holders benefit significantly more than free content players, as they will receive all of the rewards in the image, including the items in the free track. Additionally, the XP boost that comes with the premium Pass will allow paid players to level up and receive their rewards faster than free content players.

However, for more casual players who don’t desire to play or own all the content offered by Season of the Worthy, the free track still offers Bright Engrams which can be decrypted for cosmetic items and Bright Dust that can be spent on cosmetics in the Eververse store. It also gives players Glimmer, Upgrade Modules, an Exotic engram, a couple of Legendary weapons, Tommy’s Matchbook, and the full set of Seventh Seraph Seasonal armor which is unlocked gradually at different levels.

The Season Pass can be leveled by completing various activities in Season 10, though as mentioned above, the XP boost provided to premium Pass holders will allow those players to level up faster.

How to Get the Season Pass

Bungie’s Season Pass system is a little confusing, so I broke it down for everyone as follows:

For those who have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition of Destiny 2, the Season of the Worthy Season Pass is included and will instantly apply to your account when you log in for Season 10.

For those who purchase the Upgrade Edition of Destiny 2 or the Shadowkeep Expansion in the Season of the Worthy, the Season 10 Pass will also instantly apply to your account upon login.

For those who have purchased the Upgrade Edition or the Shadowkeep expansion during the Season of Dawn, you will have to buy the Season 10 Pass, as you already used your included Pass with Season 9.

Finally, if you are a free Destiny 2 player, you will also need to buy the Season Pass if you want the premium content experience.

The Season Pass costs 1000 Silver, which roughly equates to $10 USD. It can be purchased at the Eververse store, located in The Tower, and those who buy the pass later on in the Season after leveling up their character will receive all of the premium Seasonal Pass rewards up to their level at purchase.

Unlike the expansions, Season Passes are cross-save compatible and do not need to be repurchased from gaming platform to gaming platform.

Lastly, the Season Pass will last from the start of Season 10 on March 10th (or from the time of purchase if you buy it at a later date) until the end of the Season of the Worthy on June 9th, 2020.