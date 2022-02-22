Destiny 2: Is The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is finally here. If you are here, that means you haven’t pre-ordered the expansion and have opted to see the player’s response to the expansion before shelling out the cash yourself, which is completely fair in this day and age. And, with all of the various editions, it can be hard to decide which one to get. Here is your guide to deciding if Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition is worth it.

Is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition Worth It?

To understand if the Deluxe Edition is worth it for you, you need to understand the difference between what the Standard edition offers and what you’ll get with the Deluxe Edition. First off, the price difference.

Here is the price difference from Standard to Deluxe Edition:

Standard Edition: US$39.99

Deluxe Edition: US$79.99

Now that the price has been established, does the Deluxe Edition merit the doubled Standard price? Here is what you can expect from the Standard Edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen:

New Witch Queen Campaign

New Destination: Throne World

New Exotic Gear

New Raid

New Weapon: The Glaive

New Weapon Crafting System

New Six Player Activity

The new Witch Queen expansion is exciting, no doubt about it. But, what does the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition get players? Here is what you can expect from the Deluxe Edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen:

All Standard Edition Content

All Year 5 Season Passes (4 Seasons in Total) Starting With Season 16

2 Dungeons During Year 5

Throne Room Exotic Sparrow

The biggest draw for the Deluxe Edition is the Year 5 Season Passes. Yes, the exotic sparrow is nice and the two dungeons will be very fun, but, just like Season Passes in other games, incredible loot can be had just by playing the game and unlocking the Season Pass items. The Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Season Pass is filled with exotics, rare materials, and more that make playing the game that much more fun.

Each season pass costs US$9.99 at the start of each season, which would add up to about $40.00 at the end of Year 5. With that in mind, if you are a die-hard Destiny 2 fan or see yourself playing a lot of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, then the Deluxe Edition is the way to go.

Now you know the difference between Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition and which one is worth it for you. With so much new content with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guides page.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.