Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses Explained

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is set to release in about a month. And with such a big expansion, Bungie has several bundles to choose from. From the basic Standard Edition of the expansion to the Collector’s Edition, in this guide, we will break down all editions of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Before we hop into the cool stuff available through each edition of the new expansion, it is important to note where you can find all things Destiny 2 on Attack of the Fanboy. We are constantly updating you on things like Xur’s locations for January or even how to quickly farm Dawning Spirit. Stay tuned for even more Destiny 2 guides with the new The Witch Queen expansion.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Order

Before we get into all of the various expansion editions, let’s get into what pre-ordering The Witch Queen expansion will get you. If you pre-order The Witch Queen before February 22, 2022, you’ll earn instant rewards.

No matter the edition, players will receive an Exotic Throne World Ghost Shell, the Enigma Exotic Emote, and a Legendary Emblem upon pre-ordering. You can collect them in-game through Master Rahool at the Tower, or if you’re a new player, Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Editions

Believe it or not, there are four editions for the new Destiny 2 expansion. To start off, of course, there is the Standard Edition which will get you access to all the new stuff: a new campaign, new raids, new exotic gear, new weapon types, a new destination, and more. This edition will not get you the season pass and will cost you $39.99.

The next edition is the Deluxe Edition. In this edition, you will have access to everything in the Standard Edition plus Seasons 16-19 season pass, two Year-5 Dungeons, an Exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament, and an Exotic Throne World Sparrow. For all of this, you’ll need to shell out $79.99.

Next, we have the Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle. Again, you’ll get everything previously mentioned, but you’ll also receive all of the content within the Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle, which you can check out in our full guide. Basically, there’s some new Thorn armor, a new dungeon, and the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket.

Lastly, we have the Collector’s Edition for die-hard Destiny 2 fans. Though it says it is all sold out on their website, the Collector’s Edition includes everything previously mentioned plus Destiny 2: The Witch Queen memorabilia like an ID badge, a psychrometer decoder, a dossier lore book, and probably the coolest thing, a Hive Ghost Shell.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be available on February 22, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.