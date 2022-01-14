Destiny 2 – Xur Inventory & Location for January 14th, 2022

The Destiny series has been having visits from Xur since as far back as the game’s first year of release. Destiny 2 is no exception with Xur making an appearance every week in time for the weekend and throughout. This week brings Xur back and this guide will inform you of the Destiny 2 Xur location for January 14th until January the 18th at 12 Pm EST (5 Pm GMT) for players to visit and also discuss what Xur’s inventory is this weekend.

Destiny 2 Xur Location January 14th

Players will be able to find Xur this week in the EDZ within the ‘Winding Cove’ area of the map. Simply journey to the destination of the EDZ and from there you will be able to make your way to Xur.

When you reach the character, go up to him and you will be able to interact with the NPC in order to browse what they have in store this week.

Xur’s Inventory January 14th

This week Xur has a vast array of great items on sale, however, players will be wanting to find out what specific ‘exotic’ items they are selling this week. Firstly, there is the ‘Gwisin Vest’ which is specifically Hunter Chest Armor. The ‘intrinsic’/exotic perk attached to this item is the ‘Roving Assassin’ which will allow your character to vanish after any Spectral Blades kills ‘for more super energy’. Another item on sale this week is the ‘Vesper of Radius’ which is Warlock Chest Armor. The intrinsic perk attached to this piece of armor is the ‘Planetary Torrent’ which has the following in-game description: “Rifts release an Arc shockwave when cast. Rift energy recharges faster when you are surrounded by enemies.” A great perk for crowd control of enemies.

Furthermore, the Exotic weapon that Xur is selling this week is the ‘Sweet Business’ Auto Rifle with the intrinsic perk of ‘Payday’. This makes it so that the auto rifle has a larger magazine and following on from that there is an increased rate of accuracy when the weapon is hip fired. Ultimately, the other exotic Xur is offering this week is the ‘Armamentarium’ Titan chest armor which has the ‘intrinsic’ perk of ‘And Another Thing’ which simply gives your character an additional grenade ‘charge’ to utilise within or outside of combat.

Will you be visiting Xur this weekend?

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.