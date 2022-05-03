Destiny 2 May 3 Weekly Reset: Nightfall, Activities, and More

It’s a new week in Destiny 2, and the May 3 weekly reset brings a new Nightfall, new weekly activities, and much more. Destiny 2 weekly resets arrive every Tuesday at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. Veteran Destiny players know the importance of getting in early after a reset so they can clear out the weekly chores before moving on to other grinding and quests. With the Guardian Games ongoing as well, it’s in your best interest to get the weekly stuff out of the way so you can start working on that. There’s a lot to do this week, so let’s get into it.

Destiny 2 May 3 Weekly Reset Details

Here’s an overview of this week’s new content:

Weekly Nightfall: Fallen S.A.B.E.R.

Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Weekly Crucible Rotator: Momentum Control

Momentum Control Weekly Throne World Mission: The Last Chance

The Last Chance Vanguard Burn: Void Singe

Void Singe Europa Activities Eclipsed Zone: Cadmus Ridge Empire Hunt: The Warrior Exo Challenge: Simulation: Agility

Moon Activities Wandering Nightmare: Fallen Council Trove Guardian is at Anchor of Light

Dreaming City Activities Petra is at Divalian Mists Weekly Mission: The Oracle Engine Ascendant Challenge: Cimmerian Garrison, Chamber of Starlight Blind Well: Hive, Plague: Cragur



This Week’s Nightfall

This week’s Nightfall is Fallen S.A.B.E.R. from the first Destiny game. Here are the modifiers for each difficulty level.

Nightfall: Adept Arach-NO! : When defeated, Fallen Vandals spawn a web mine at their feet. Acute Arc Burn : +25% Arc damage dealt and +50% Arc damage received.

Nightfall: Hero Champion Foes : You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions. You must equip Anti-Barrier and Anti-Overload mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact. Champion Foes : You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Disruption] Overload Champions. Hero Modifiers : Extra Shields Poleharm : You deal more damage with melee weapon attacks, but take more damage from foes that are far away.

Nightfall: Legend Equipment Locked : You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts. Match Game : Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage. Legend Modifiers : Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Shielded Foes : You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc and [Void] Void Shields. Activity modifiers may add more shield types. Shielded Foes : [Arc] Arc and [Void] Void Shields

Nightfall: Master Chaff : Radar is disabled. Master Modifiers : Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Champions: Mob : This mode contains additional Champions.



As always, you’ll receive a Powerful reward for getting 3 points by running the Nightfall, with higher difficulties awarding more points. If you manage to get a score of 100k, you’ll earn Pinnacle rewards.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.