Season 10 of Destiny 2 was rolled out on March 10th with Patch 2.8.0, an update that modifies various aspects of the game. This article details the changes that have been made to the character class abilities for the Season of the Worthy.

Key: “-” = nerf, “+” = buff, “+/-” = neutral

Hunter

Subclass Changes: Gunslinger

Tripmine Grenade +/- Now sticks to enemy players and combatants but has reduced base damage to 140 from 160, except for when used with Young Ahamkara’s Spine exotic, which keeps damage at 160

Way of a Thousand Cuts Ability Tree +/- Blade Barrage no longer applies large amounts of knockback to tank combatants, has a reduced knife detonation radius of 3m from 5m, and has an increase in knife impact damage to 48 from 35

Way of the Sharpshooter Ability Tree – Weighted Knife now has a reduced tracking strength, and its tracking style has changed to reduce the chance that the knife gets pulled away from its target



Subclass Changes: Arcstrider

Arcstaff +/- Problem fixed where players who used the ability could infinitely dodge, even after depletion of Super energy

Way of the Current Ability Tree – Tempest Strike has had the auto-targeting angle reduced by 12%, and bonus damage against low-tier PvE combatants has been reduced by 20%

Way of the Wind Ability Tree – Focused Breathing has had the dodge recharge rate bonus reduced by 10% and an increased activation delay of sprinting from 0.35 seconds to 1 second + Combat Meditation has had a reduced recharge rate of grenade and melee abilities from 500% to 400% while health is critical – Lightning Reflexes has reduced damage resistance during dodge in PvP from 40% to 32%



Subclass Changes: Nightstalker

Way of the Pathfinder Ability Tree + Moebius Quiver now has an increased time limit from 8 to 10 seconds, or from 10 to 12 seconds with Orpheus Rig + Combat Provision has an increased melee recharge on grenade damage from 6% to 8%, or from 17.5% to 24% when you turn an ally invisible



Warlock

Melee Abilities

+ Melee range extended from 4.5 to 5.5m and is now one meter longer than those of Titans and Hunters, though the Ophidian Aspect melee range is still 6.5m

Subclass Changes: Stormcaller

Stormtrance + Damage buildup has a slower falloff after the attack button is released

Attunement of Conduction Ability Tree – Arc Web has reduced chain damage from 36 to 27, reduced chain range from 12m to 11m, and reduced grenade energy recharge on chain from 3% to 2% in PvE and from 10% to 8% in PvP – Ionic Blink has increased Super energy cost from 4% to 6% and reduced blink range from 4.5m to 4.2m – Chain Lightning Melee has had chain damage reduced from 31 to 27

Attunement of Control Ability Tree + Ionic Trace increased leyline travel speed by 14%, leyline turn speed by 83%, and leyline height to make traces easier to collect while airborne + Chaos Reach has reduced the intensity of visual effects to improve visibility and increased the the beam endpoint radius from 2m to 2.4m

Attunement of the Elements Ability Tree +/- Electrostatic Surge now correctly increases class-ability regeneration when near allies (as it was mistakenly increasing Super regeneration before)



Subclass Changes: Voidwalker

Attunement of Fission Ability Tree – Handheld Supernova – Increased activation time by 0.6 seconds – Reduced hold time from 3.5 to 2.5 seconds – Reduced range by 20% – Tightened horizontal spread of bolts by 25% – Bolt explosion now does self-damage – Reduced bolt explosion radius from 3m to 2.5m + Nova Warp + Increased damage resistance from 49% to 51% + Increased duration of idle Super from 22 to 24 seconds + Reduced the cost of Dark Blink by 12.5% + Dark Matter had the grenade recharge upon kill increased from 10% to 14%

Attunement of Hunger Ability Tree +/- Vortex + Increased projectile speed by 33% + Increased linger duration from 5 to 7 seconds – Reduced linger damage per tick from 27 to 24 + Nova Bomb kills now proc Devour + Devour + Increased duration of Devour from 10 to 11 seconds + Insatiable + PvE kills now grant between 16% and 24% grenade energy, depending on the tier of the enemy defeated + Player kills grant 24% grenade energy automatically



Subclass Changes: Dawnblade

Attunement of Sky +/- Heat Rises buff fixed an issue where the ability caused PvE combatants to ignore you + Icarus Dash cool-down fixed to no longer interfere with the Daybreak dodge



Titan

Barricade

+/- Health raised from 500hp to 600hp, but certain weapons now deal more damage to Titan Barricades – 30% extra damage dealt to Barricades: sniper rifles, grenade launchers, linear fusion rifles, machine guns, trace rifles, and anti-barrier weapons – 60% extra damage dealt to Barricades: shotguns and fusion rifles



Shoulder Charges (Hammer Strike, Seismic Strike, Shield Bash)

– Reduced auto-targeting angle by 50%

– Reduced targeted lunge distance from 6m to 5.5m

+ Increased untargeted lunge distance from 4.5 to 5.5m

– Reduced bonus damage against low-tier PvE combatants by 20%

Subclass Changes: Striker

Light Attacks + Increased cost of light attacks from 11.5% to 12.5%, with the exception of the Bottom Tree, which has been increased from 3% to 4.5%

Heavy Attacks + Reduced cost of heavy attack from 25% to 21%

Code of the Juggernaut Ability Tree – Frontal Assault no longer increases weapon equip speed, its duration has been reduced from 15 to 12 seconds, and the weapon stability bonus has been decreased from 75 to 44

Code of the Missile Ability Tree +/- Ballistic Slam now randomly releases Inertia Override on hit, has a significant increase in knockback, and bonus damage against low-tier PvE combatants has been reduced by 20% + Inertia Override ability now has an indicator that displays time remaining, and a 0.5 second activation delay has been added to allow the Titan to make the most of its duration + Thundercrash now has a more consistent flight speed, an increased detonation damage of 3900 from 3200, and an increased damage resistance while in Super to 53% from 49% – Impact Conversion now has reduced Super-energy gain per hit from 4% to 3%



Subclass Changes: Sunbreaker

Code of the Devastator Ability Tree +/- Burning Maul attacks can no longer hit enemies through walls, idle Super duration has been reduced from 28 to 25 seconds, and damage falloff has been added to the heavy-slam explosion, which is now less likely to deal damage through cover



- This article was updated on:March 11th, 2020