The Season of the Worthy is off and running in Destiny 2, and it comes with an abundance of changes to various aspects of gameplay that Guardians should know about. Because Bungie’s patch notes on the 2.8.0 update are too extensive to cover on one page, this master guide exists. Click through the links below to get the complete and comprehensive picture of the changes.

Patch 2.8.0 Master Guide

Additional Must-Reads for Season 10

BONUS: Check out the latest Season of the Worthy gameplay clip below if you haven’t already.

- This article was updated on:March 11th, 2020