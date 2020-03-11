Just yesterday, the Season of the Worthy made its Destiny 2 debut with the Patch 2.8.0 update and Bungie’s long list of patch notes documenting tentative season changes. This article focuses on player identity systems, in-game currencies, and the new Crucible activities Season 10 has to offer, all broken down into manageable pieces you can digest between loading screens.

It also happens to be the last post in this patch note series, where you can learn about the new weapons nerfs, armor buffs, class ability balancing, and more.

Emblems

Emblems now have Stat Trackers that relate to an emblem’s source/category and break down into categories: Activity Categories include Seasons, Account, Crucible, Destination, Gambit, Raids, Strikes, and Trials of Osiris Time Span Categories are comprised of Weekly, Seasonal, Career, and All of the Above Career stats respect pre-Season 10 data where possible but will mostly begin tracking in Season 10 Stat Trackers can become Gilded when Stats level up Access Stat Trackers through the Triumphs screen Categorized as Seasonal , Weekly , Career and All Sub-categorized by Stat Tracker type Featured Triumphs on the Triumphs overview have been reduced from displaying 3 to 1

now have that relate to an emblem’s source/category and break down into categories: Collections The Emblem collection now reflects the Stat Trackers’ organization structure

Emblem Variants have been converted into their own Emblem items

have been converted into their own Emblem items Emblem Perks and Auras have been removed from Emblems

Clans

Clan Banner Perks have been updated for Season 10

Accessories

Ships Fixed an effects issue on engines of Lost Legend

Ghosts Fixed an animation issue with Sanctum Plate Shell

Sparrows Updated thruster effects for Dawning sparrows Chill of Winter and Holiday Cheer Fixed effects issues for Azure Azazyel and The Bronco

