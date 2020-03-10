With the arrival of the Season of the Worthy in Destiny 2, this article provides an updated guide on obtaining and using Bright Dust, which is one of two currencies used to buy cosmetics and other items not commonly found in-game. The other currency accepted by the Eververse store is Silver, which is purchased with real-world money, but Bright Dust only costs a player’s time and in-game effort. This guide covers how to farm the latter, so there’s no need to bust out that wallet.

Since the Eververse store releases items in a weekly rotation, it will greatly benefit you to be prepared with a stash of Bright Dust to spend when the store features an item you really want. Be aware that there are many items that will require Silver instead of Bright Dust, though Bungie has made a point to announce on some social avenues which Silver items will be released for Bright Dust in the future.

How to Get Bright Dust

Bright Dust can be obtained by completing the weekly and bonus bounties for Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit, which can all be procured in the Tower from Zavala, Shaxx, and the Drifter, respectively.

Players can grab two weekly bounties from each of these sources. Upon completion, weekly bounties will grant 200 Bright Dust each, for a total of 1200 Bright Dust weekly if all of these are completed.

From the same sources, players can also pick up bonus bounties granting 10 Bright Dust each. The amount of bonus bounties a player can grab is only limited to the amount of space in a player’s quest/bounty page.

To farm Bright Dust most efficiently, it helps to focus on one area at a time (either Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit) by grabbing the two weekly bounties and as many bonus bounties as possible for that area. Often times, players will knock out multiple bounties at a time this way, where they can then head back to the Tower and restock, or move on to the next area for its corresponding weekly and bonus bounties.

Bright Dust can also be earned through Seasonal Event bounties (when a Seasonal Event is in place), by opening Eververse items, or by opening Engrams which contain cosmetic items. Many of these Engrams have to be decrypted.

One such Engram that can contain Bright Dust is the Bright Engram (like the Fond Memories Engram in Season 9) which players used to be able to purchase with Silver in the Eververse store to receive a random cosmetic. However, Bungie recently announced that Bright Engrams will no longer be sold in Season 10, though players can still earn them by leveling up through the free track of the Season Pass. Every item found in a Bright Engram can be dismantled for Bright Dust, the amount of which will vary based on the item received.

Bright Dust Items for Sale

Recurring Items

You can almost always expect the Eververse store to offer the following consumables for Bright Dust, though prices are subject to change:

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust: Legendary consumable that increases the chance of defeated Bosses dropping an Upgrade Module.

Legendary consumable that increases the chance of defeated Bosses dropping an Upgrade Module. Gleaming Boon of the Vanguard – 150 Bright Dust: A Legendary consumable and an upgrade from the Boon of the Vanguard sold by Zavala. It can be used during a Strike to unlock an Eververse gift for all players in activity.

A Legendary consumable and an upgrade from the Boon of the Vanguard sold by Zavala. It can be used during a Strike to unlock an Eververse gift for all players in activity. Gleaming Boon of the Crucible – 500 Bright Dust: Legendary consumable and an upgrade from the Boon of the Crucible sold by Shaxx. It can be used during a Strike to unlock an Eververse gift for all players in activity.

In addition to the above items, the Eververse store may also sell each of the following Bright Dust items at a total of 14 items per week, which change upon the weekly reset and are also subject to price changes:

Shaders

Legendary Shader – 40 Bright Dust There tend to be two Legendary Shaders sold at the same time. Each Legendary Shader only contains one application, so choose wisely which item you want to apply it to.

Armor Ornaments

Legendary (Universal) Armor Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust Once acquired, Legendary (Universal) armor ornaments are unlocked on all characters of a player’s account.

Weapon Ornaments

Legendary Weapon Ornament – 700 Bright Dust Once acquired, Legendary weapon ornaments are unlocked on all characters of a player’s account.

– 700 Bright Dust Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust Once acquired, Exotic weapon ornaments are unlocked on all characters of a player’s account.

Vehicles: Ships

Legendary Ship – 600 Bright Dust

Vehicles: Sparrows

Legendary Sparrow – 600 Bright Dust

Emotes

Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust

Ghost Projections

Legendary Ghost Projection: 1,500 Bright Dust

Ghost Shells