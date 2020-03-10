Players of Destiny 2 will encounter Engrams throughout the game which hold different kinds of loot such as armor, weapons, and cosmetic items. They can be dropped by slain enemies, obtained upon completion of various in-game activities, or awarded with certain Season Pass levels. Engrams come in many different forms, which are signified by their colors and affect the type of loot contained within. While most Engrams will be decrypted upon pickup, some will have to be decrypted manually at one of three locations.

This article serves as a time-accurate Engram decryption guide as Destiny 2 enters Season 10, the Season of the Worthy.

Types of Engrams that Require Manual Decryption

Encrypted Engrams: These blue Engrams will decode into Rare weapons or armor. While most are automatically decrypted upon pickup, some will need to be taken to a cryptarch. Encrypted (or Rare) Engrams will decrypt with base attack and defense levels that are 5-7 points lower than a player’s base Power level.

These Engrams are purple with a golden core and will decrypt into Powerful weapons or armor. To decode a Prime Engram, a cryptarch will be required. Bright Engrams: The appearance and name of these Engrams will vary from season to season (such as Nostalgic Engrams and Fond Memories Engrams, to name a couple). Bright Engrams contain cosmetic Eververse loot items such as shaders, ships, Sparrows, ornaments, and emotes. Bright Engrams may also contain Bright Dust, which can be used to purchase cosmetic items in the Eververse store.

How to Decrypt Engrams