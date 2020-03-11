The Season of the Worthy is here in Destiny 2 and the dev team at Bungie has made some significant alterations with the 2.8.0 patch that came with it. This article takes a look at Season 10’s armor balancing.

Armor Energy

Armor energy types can now be changed in the piece of armor’s inspection screen It costs 1 Upgrade Module per 1 energy value changed Armor can also be changed to another energy type at an equal energy value equal with 1 Upgrade Module + the combined cost of upgrading from energy value 1 to its current energy value



Armor Mods

A piece of armor’s seasonal mod socket can now equip mods from the season of its release, as well as from a single season directly before or after the release season

The Hands-On mod now provides energy on projectile melee kills

Enhanced armor mods have been added to cover all weapon types for each armor mod that has an enhanced version

Armor Stats

Prime Engrams will more dependably drop armor with greater variance in distributions and higher stat rolls

Exotic armor will more dependably drop with higher stat rolls

Legendary armor will have a greater chance of coming with higher stat rolls

World Drops

The number of armor sets available from world drops will be increased from 3 to 11 and will include Faction Rally armor

Various armor sets that were either difficult to obtain or previously inaccessible will be available as world drops

World drops will most commonly be found in Legendary Engrams

Exotic Armor Balancing

Key: “-” = nerf, “+” = buff, “+/-” = neutral

Hunter Nerfs & Buffs

+ Assassin’s Cowl (Helmet) + Powered melee and finishers will trigger the invisibility and healing effects + Duration of invisibility will increase, with scale of duration dependent on the tier of the defeated enemy – Kills made using Arc Staff will no longer activate invisibility

– FR0ST-EE5 (Leg Armor) – Ability regeneration will no longer stack to increase other class ability perks that generate energy

+ Khepri’s Sting (Gauntlets) + Smoke bombs will deal 150% damage

– Orpheus Rig (Leg Armor) – A single use of Shadowshot will only regain up to 50% of the player’s Super

+ Young Ahamkara’s Spine (Gauntlets) + The explosion radius for Tripmines will increase by 14%



Warlock Nerfs & Buffs

+ Apotheosis Veil (Helmet) + Will drop with a guaranteed minimum Intellect increase of 16 points

– Contraverse Hold (Gauntlets) – Damage resistance will be decreased from 40% to 20%

+ Ophidian Aspects (Gauntlets) + The lunge of all Warlock melee attacks will increase, even during melee ability cooldown

+ Sanguine Alchemy (Chest Armor) + Will be redesigned with Blood Magic, a perk that allows the player to extend the duration of a Rift they are standing in by getting weapon kills, which will pause the countdown timer

+ Verity’s Brow (Helmet) + Grenade damage will increase by 10% per stack + The grenade recharge rate of a player’s allies will increase when the player throws a grenade + The number of allies who benefit from this buff will be shown in a text notification to the player



Titan Nerfs & Buffs

+ Ashen Wake (Gauntlets) + Fusion Grenade kills will refund grenade energy, with the scale of the amount of this refunded energy dependent on the tier of the defeated enemy

– Antaeus Wards (Leg Armor) – Chip damage through a slide-generated shield will no longer occur

+ Doom Fang Pauldrons (Gauntlets) + A bug that sometimes causes the armor to grant Super energy from melee kills while the Super is in use will be fixed

+ Dunemarchers (Leg Armor) + Static charge radius will increase from 12 to 20 meters

+ Mk.44 Stand Asides (Leg Armor) + The time between the start of a sprint and overshield activation will be decreased from 1.25 to 0.5 seconds

– One-Eyed Mask (Helmet) – The target marker will be replaced with a target highlighter to prevent players from detecting targets through walls – There will no longer be a damage bonus when a marked target is defeated +/- The previous overshield that would occur upon the defeat of a marked target will be restored, but will last 6 seconds instead of the previous 8

+ Severance Enclosure (Chest Armor) + Powered melee and finishers will trigger the explosion + The damage and radius of the explosion will increase in proportion to the tier of the defeated enemy

+ Stronghold (Gauntlets) + Maximizes sword defense stats, resulting in a high Defense guard that does not decay over time or lose guard energy upon taking blows +/- Retains its existing healing functionality with Clenched Fist and +10 slotted in either Resilience or Recovery



