The Season of the Worthy is here in Destiny 2 and the dev team at Bungie has made some significant alterations with the 2.8.0 patch that came with it. This article takes a look at Season 10’s armor balancing.
Armor Energy
- Armor energy types can now be changed in the piece of armor’s inspection screen
- It costs 1 Upgrade Module per 1 energy value changed
- Armor can also be changed to another energy type at an equal energy value equal with 1 Upgrade Module + the combined cost of upgrading from energy value 1 to its current energy value
Armor Mods
- A piece of armor’s seasonal mod socket can now equip mods from the season of its release, as well as from a single season directly before or after the release season
- The Hands-On mod now provides energy on projectile melee kills
- Enhanced armor mods have been added to cover all weapon types for each armor mod that has an enhanced version
Armor Stats
- Prime Engrams will more dependably drop armor with greater variance in distributions and higher stat rolls
- Exotic armor will more dependably drop with higher stat rolls
- Legendary armor will have a greater chance of coming with higher stat rolls
World Drops
- The number of armor sets available from world drops will be increased from 3 to 11 and will include Faction Rally armor
- Various armor sets that were either difficult to obtain or previously inaccessible will be available as world drops
- World drops will most commonly be found in Legendary Engrams
Exotic Armor Balancing
Key: “-” = nerf, “+” = buff, “+/-” = neutral
Hunter Nerfs & Buffs
- + Assassin’s Cowl (Helmet)
- + Powered melee and finishers will trigger the invisibility and healing effects
- + Duration of invisibility will increase, with scale of duration dependent on the tier of the defeated enemy
- – Kills made using Arc Staff will no longer activate invisibility
- – FR0ST-EE5 (Leg Armor)
- – Ability regeneration will no longer stack to increase other class ability perks that generate energy
- + Khepri’s Sting (Gauntlets)
- + Smoke bombs will deal 150% damage
- – Orpheus Rig (Leg Armor)
- – A single use of Shadowshot will only regain up to 50% of the player’s Super
- + Young Ahamkara’s Spine (Gauntlets)
- + The explosion radius for Tripmines will increase by 14%
Warlock Nerfs & Buffs
- + Apotheosis Veil (Helmet)
- + Will drop with a guaranteed minimum Intellect increase of 16 points
- – Contraverse Hold (Gauntlets)
- – Damage resistance will be decreased from 40% to 20%
- + Ophidian Aspects (Gauntlets)
- + The lunge of all Warlock melee attacks will increase, even during melee ability cooldown
- + Sanguine Alchemy (Chest Armor)
- + Will be redesigned with Blood Magic, a perk that allows the player to extend the duration of a Rift they are standing in by getting weapon kills, which will pause the countdown timer
- + Verity’s Brow (Helmet)
- + Grenade damage will increase by 10% per stack
- + The grenade recharge rate of a player’s allies will increase when the player throws a grenade
- + The number of allies who benefit from this buff will be shown in a text notification to the player
Titan Nerfs & Buffs
- + Ashen Wake (Gauntlets)
- + Fusion Grenade kills will refund grenade energy, with the scale of the amount of this refunded energy dependent on the tier of the defeated enemy
- – Antaeus Wards (Leg Armor)
- – Chip damage through a slide-generated shield will no longer occur
- + Doom Fang Pauldrons (Gauntlets)
- + A bug that sometimes causes the armor to grant Super energy from melee kills while the Super is in use will be fixed
- + Dunemarchers (Leg Armor)
- + Static charge radius will increase from 12 to 20 meters
- + Mk.44 Stand Asides (Leg Armor)
- + The time between the start of a sprint and overshield activation will be decreased from 1.25 to 0.5 seconds
- – One-Eyed Mask (Helmet)
- – The target marker will be replaced with a target highlighter to prevent players from detecting targets through walls
- – There will no longer be a damage bonus when a marked target is defeated
- +/- The previous overshield that would occur upon the defeat of a marked target will be restored, but will last 6 seconds instead of the previous 8
- + Severance Enclosure (Chest Armor)
- + Powered melee and finishers will trigger the explosion
- + The damage and radius of the explosion will increase in proportion to the tier of the defeated enemy
- + Stronghold (Gauntlets)
- + Maximizes sword defense stats, resulting in a high Defense guard that does not decay over time or lose guard energy upon taking blows
- +/- Retains its existing healing functionality with Clenched Fist and +10 slotted in either Resilience or Recovery
