Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Map and Rewards (August 20-24, 2021)

Destiny 2’s pinnacle PvP activity Trials of Osiris has returned and offers powerful rewards and the chance at an Adept weapon. Trials of Osiris is a weekly event that tests the might of two separate teams in an elimination format. Get eliminated and your out until you are either revived or the next round starts. First to 5 wins, and to the victor go the spoils. Here is where and what you will be fighting for this week.

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris Map(s) – August 20-24th, 2021

This week is a special one when it comes to the arenas you will be competing in. Due to this being the last Trials of Osiris event of the season, Bungie has enabled multiple different maps for players to fight in. Expect to play on:

The Dead Cliffs

Altar of Flame

Javelin-4

The Burnout

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris Rewards – August 20-24th, 2021

3 Wins: Class Item

5 Wins: Shayura’s Wrath – Energy Submachine Gun

– Energy Submachine Gun 7 Wins: Helmet

Flawless: Eye of Sol (Adept) – Kinetic Sniper Rifle

How to Participate in the Trials of Osiris

Each week when Trials of Osiris goes live you will have to visit Saint-14 in the tower to pick up a passage. A passage grants you access to the playlist and there are many different to choose from as you progress through the week. Here are all the available passages and what they do.

Passage of Mercy – Forgives one loss per run.

– Forgives one loss per run. Passage of Ferocity – Grants a bonus win at three wins with zero losses.

– Grants a bonus win at three wins with zero losses. Passage of Wealth (Available after a 5 win passage) – Grants bonus Trials of Osiris tokens at 3, 5, and 7 win passages.

(Available after a 5 win passage) – Grants bonus Trials of Osiris tokens at 3, 5, and 7 win passages. Passage of Wisdom (Available after a 7 win passage) – Grants bonus XP for Trials of Osiris wins, scaling with the number of wins on a passage.

(Available after a 7 win passage) – Grants bonus XP for Trials of Osiris wins, scaling with the number of wins on a passage. Passage of Confidence (Available after a Flawless passage) – Grants bonus rewards from the Flawless chest.

Additionally, we recommend using tools such as Destiny Trials Report to get an edge over your opponent by finding out their stats and what they are going into battle with.

Check back each week for future Trials of Osiris Maps and Rewards.

Destiny 2 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.