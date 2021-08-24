Destiny 2 Update 2.27 Patch Notes (3.3.0)

Update 2.27 has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings Destiny 2 to version 3.3.0. Season of the Lost officially kicks off today, adding a ton of new content for Destiny 2 players to enjoy. The recent Destiny 2 Showcase also gave players a sneak peek at the future of the series, including a taste of the upcoming Witch Queen expansion, so there’s a lot to be excited about. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.27.

Destiny 2 Update 2.27 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

Raids

Vault of Glass Fixed an issue where the Conflux Challenge reward chest didn’t grant Spoils of Conquest.

Last Wish Fixed an issue where player revives would be placed in rooms that could not be accessed during the Riven encounter. Fixed an issue where some players received BIRD error codes when trying to get to the Wall of Wishes.

Deep Stone Crypt Fixed an issue where players could defeat Atraks-1 by attacking a Fallen Captain well outside of the playable space.



Dungeons

Prophecy Trials of the Nine reprisal weapons will now drop from the Prophecy dungeon.

Nightfall The Fanatic has been busy! He has judiciously spawned Overload Chieftains and Unstoppable Abominations to help guard the new Nightfall: The Hollowed Lair.

The announcement that time is running out in Nightfalls and Legend/Master Lost Sectors are now color-coded, depending on the player’s colorblind settings.

Strikes

Two new disadvantage modifiers have been added to the Vanguard strikes playlist, for Season 15 only.

Added two new Seasonal “advantage” modifiers to the Vanguard strikes playlist.

The Corrupted

The Overload Taken Hobgoblin Champions during the Ransack Ogre encounter have been replaced with Unstoppable Taken Phalanxes.

The Unstoppable Hive Ogre during the Ransack Ogre encounter now moves more freely.

Some of the Taken now wield Stasis Boomer weapons.

Fixed an issue where the throwable objects in this strike would fail to clean up if they were left on the ground after being charged up.

They now disappear after 20s on the ground or 90s of being held, just like the uncharged version of the object.

Avakrii, Temple Claimant, is now a Champion combatant on Master or Grandmaster difficulty.

Insight Terminus

The capture plate encounter halfway through the strike will now always spawn a set number of Champions no matter how long it takes to capture the plate: One Champion on Legend. Two Champions on Master or Grandmaster.



Hollowed Lair

The Fanatic’s Ravagers now wield Stasis censers, instead of Solar censers.

Lost Sectors

Dreaming City All three Dreaming City Lost Sectors are now available on Legend and Master difficulty.

Availability Season 15 has a rotation of 11 Lost Sectors available on Legend and Master difficulty. Lost Sectors will be on a seasonal rotation moving forward.

Scavenger’s Den The boss of this Lost Sector is now a Boss-type combatant when playing on Legend or Master difficulty.

Tooltip Legend and Master Lost Sector descriptions now list the Shield elements that will be encountered. Legend and Master Lost Sector descriptions have been reformatted for ease of reading. Legend and Master Lost Sectors no longer have “Destination” modifiers. The following modifiers have all been removed: Memory of a Golden Age Memory of a Bygone Past Memory of a Haunted Dream Memory of a Lonely Outpost Memory of a Frozen Conundrum “Forlorn Miasma” renamed to “Void Burn.” “Isolated Flames” renamed to “Solar Burn.” “Desolate Charge” renamed to “Arc Burn.”



UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where the Gambit post-game scoreboard would not paginate correctly.

Added elements to the Vanguard sub-screen in the Director menu to represent the player’s Vanguard reputation.

When a player has incoming Friend invites they are indicated in Orbit and Director tabs by a new invite indicator/shine.

“Inspect Player” terminology changed to “Inspect Guardian.”

Player waypoint Title Gilding Count now shown at all times, including before the new Season’s Title has been Gilded. In other words, you will now see the number of times your title has been gilded, even when it reverts to Purple at a seasonal reset.



Settings

Social settings (Fireteam Privacy, Fireteam Invites, Friend Requests) have moved to a sub-tab on the Roster.

Invite Notification setting has been updated/fixed.

Gamepad Sprint-Turn scale settings added.

Controller ADS Sensitivity modifier added.

Text Chat Auto-Hide setting set to off by default.

Cross Play

Bungie Name Bungie Name replaces platform name: On log-in, player’s Bungie Name will be set, based on the name they’re using on the system they first log-in on. A player’s platform name is displayed in the player nameplate tooltip.

Bungie Friends A Bungie Friends list has been introduced to help bridge the gap across platforms.

Blocking Players An action is available when interacting with other players to block them and limit their ability to interact with you within Destiny 2. Blocking within Destiny 2 only blocks in-game communications. Please use the helpful popup or view Bungie Help articles for additional steps to take to block players from interacting with you outside the game.

Roster A player’s platform is displayed beside their Bungie Name on the Roster. Bungie Friends have a watermark behind their Bungie name on the Roster.

Player Details Screen A player’s Cross Save-linked platform names are shown when viewing their player details screen.

Filter by Platform screen. A dedicated tab has been added to the Roster to filter connections down to your shared platform family.

Invite Management Screen A dedicated tab has been added to the Roster to view incoming Fireteam invites, Bungie Friend requests, and Clan invites.

Social Preferences Screen A dedicated tab has been added to the Roster to house multiple settings related to who can join your Fireteam, send you Fireteam invites, or send you Bungie Friend requests.

Friend Search A section has been added to the Invite management screen for Friend search. Players can now search for Friends using their full Bungie Name ID. Friendly players’ full Bungie Name and platform is displayed in their waypoints on Interact.



ARMOR

New Features Stasis has been added as an armor energy type, along with a suite of base mods that use the Stasis armor energy type. New combat style mods featuring more Elemental Well mechanics have been added to the game. Ghost Mods A new suite of Ghost mods have been added to the game that guarantees a minimum stat value of 10 in the chosen character stat any time you acquire a piece of armor that has random stats. Holster Mods This is a new type of leg armor mod that will gradually reload stowed weapons of the matching type over time. Multiple copies of Holster mods of the same type will increase the rate ammo is reloaded.



Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where a grenade thrown from a player wearing Ashen Wake could damage allies.

Fixed an issue where Crest of Alpha Lupi could create orbs on Stasis kills outside of Super.

Fixed an issue where some Warmind Cells would not have their duration increased by Warmind’s Longevity

Fixed a bug where melee damage resistance was incorrectly counting as an Arc mod.

Exotic balance changes

Super regenerating exotics Shards of Galanor: Increased the amount of Super granted for hits, but total Super regain is now capped at 50%. Ursa Furiosa: Capped the amount of Super energy you can regain once your Super ends at 50%. Skull of Dire Ahamkara: Increased the amount of Super refunded per kill, but total Super gain is capped at 50%. Phoenix Protocol: Capped the amount of Super energy you can regain once your Super ends at 50%. Stormdancer’s Brace: Now also refunds up to 50% of your Super energy after your Super ends, based on the number of kills. Geomag Stabilizers: Removed “sprint to top off your Super.”

Hunter The Bombardiers The bomb now has a secondary effect based on your subclass type: Blind for Arc. Burn for Solar. Slow for Stasis. Suppress for Void. Graviton Forfeit Increased the bonus invisibility duration. The melee regeneration speed now increases based on the number of enemies near you. While you are invisible, your Recovery is greatly increased and your weapons reload more quickly Lucky Pants Added intrinsic Hand Cannon Holster mod, replaced previous functionality with the following: “When you ready a fully-loaded Hand Cannon that deals Kinetic damage or damage matching your subclass energy type, for a short time each hit against a combatant from that Hand Cannon increases the damage of the next shot.”

Titan Precious Scars Will now also create a burst of healing and bonus Recovery around you whenever you kill an enemy with a weapon whose damage type matches your subclass type. Icefall Mantle Removed the slower class ability recharge scalar.

Warlock Verity’s Brow Changed to trigger when you get a weapon kill that matches your subclass energy type. Increased grenade damage bonus to 20% per stack (up from 10%). The Stag Grants damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in your Rifts. 25% against combatants, 15% against players. Promethium Spur Has additional functionality: While standing in a Rift, Solar weapon kills give you class ability energy. When your class ability energy is full, Solar weapon kills consume that energy and spawn a combination healing/empowering Rift at the target’s location.



Mod changes

Ammo Finder Now have an increased chance to spawn ammo on kills with primary weapons, and a further increased chance with Exotic Primaries. Ammo Finder mods for weapons that only use Primary ammo have been deprecated

Scavenger Multiple copies of Scavenger mods of the same type no longer stack. Scavenger mods for weapons that only use Primary ammo have been deprecated

Capacity Capacity mods for weapons that only use Primary ammo have been deprecated



Warmind Cells

Base Warmind Cells Reduced radius of the explosion/effect range of Warmind Cells (10 → 6 meters). Reduced damage of the explosion of Warmind Cells (previously 200-400 → now 50-250).

Global Reach Increase the mod cost of Global Reach to 3. Reduce the amount of radius increase (20 → 10 meters).

Cellular Suppression Reduce the duration of the suppressing effect when using Cellular Suppression (3 seconds → 2 seconds).

Wrath of Rasputin Reduce bonus Solar damage (previously 100-200 → now 25-100).



Elemental Wells

Elemental Armaments now has an increased chance to spawn an elemental well based on the tier of the enemy defeated.

Font of Might’s base duration has been increased to 10 seconds and increased the damage bonus provided from 10% to 25%.

WEAPONS

Global

Fixed an issue that allowed players to swap weapons substantially faster than normal.

Controller sensitivity

Added additional controller sensitivity options (1-10 sensitivity is the same as before, 11-20 increases over that).

Added an ADS Sensitivity Modifier (allowed values 0.5 to 1.5).

Primary ammo

All Primary ammo weapons now have infinite ammo.

Drop Mag: Reworked to be +reload speed, -magazine size.

Compact Arrow Shaft: Reworked to be +reload, +handling.

Trials of Osiris

All Trials weapons now have seven perks in each column (was five)

Moon and Dreaming City reissues

Added one or two of the original perks to each column for the Moon weapons reissued in this update (i.e. the Lectern weapons only). Since these can be target farmed, we’re ok with increasing the size of the pools in this particular case.

Added one of the original perks one or both columns for the Dreaming City weapons reissued in this update (Tigerspite, Twilight Oath, Abide the Return). Since these can’t be target farmed, we didn’t want to increase the size of the pools by more than one. Fixed the previews from the quests from these weapons showing a sunset reward (the reward itself was already correct).



Archetypes

Note: Exotics receive these changes as written unless otherwise mentioned in the Exotics section below.

Breech Grenade Launchers Reduced blast radius by 0.4m, e.g. max blast radius decreased from 4.55m to 4.15m, min blast radius decreased from 3.80m to 3.40m. Reduced splash damage by 20, which reduces total damage for a direct hit from 220 to 200 (before taking spike or proximity grenades into account). Increased damage in PvE by 12%. Witherhoard is unaffected.

Machine Guns Increased damage in PvE by 20%.

Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons Increased damage vs minors by 15%.

Fusion Rifles Increased PvE damage bonus such that all subfamilies are at 15% PvE bonus (previously high impact was at 0%, precision and adaptive were 10% and rapid-fire were 12.5%). Pushed sub-families further apart, adjusting charge time, shots fired per burst (was seven for all subfamilies) and damage (note that the “base” below means without battery perks, a charge time masterwork or the Adept Charge Time mod): High Impact Base charge time increased from 0.86s to 1.0s. Shots per burst reduced from seven to five. Reduced total damage per burst. Precision and Adaptive Base charge time is unchanged. Shots per burst is unchanged at seven. Very slightly increased total damage per burst. Rapid Fire Base charge time decreased from 0.54s to 0.46s. Shots per burst increased from seven to nine. Increased total damage per burst

Fusion Rifle perk changes Backup Plan Removed +100 to charge time stat, adjusted charge time multiplier from 0.85 to 0.7, now scales damage by 0.8. Liquid Coils and Accelerated Coils Both converted to scale charge time and damage instead of modifying the charge time stat. The Adept Charge Time mode Changed functionality to scale charge time directly instead of changing the charge time stat, without adjusting the damage.



Exotics

Anarchy Reduced total reserve+magazine ammunition from 26 to 16. Reduced damage by 30% vs bosses (champions are not bosses).

Xenophage Reduced rate of fire from 120 to 90 RPM.

Fighting Lion Fighting Lion ammo increased from “a lot” to “infinite.” Receives the same changes as other breech Grenade Launchers. Reduced base reload stat to 0. Now increases reload speed to its previous level on damaging multiple enemies with one grenade.

Vex Mythoclast PVE damage bonus increased by ~40%. Range increased to exceed best in class for 360 high impact Auto Rifles. Increased stability. Reworked catalyst to grant stability and damage after a kill. Increased rate of fire from 360 to 390. Reduced linear fusion mode charge time from 820 to 533 (same as standard Linear Fusion Rifles). No longer loses overcharge stacks on stow except when in linear mode.

Merciless Updated perk to account for fewer shots per burst (should build up charge rate at the same amount per burst as before). Reduced the damage penalty for increasing charge rate by 40%.

Jötunn Reduced charge time from 0.82s to 0.78s (i.e. charges 0.04s faster). Slightly reduced damage per shot.

Bastion Reduced damage by 15% (can now not quite kill a guardian with one shot in the three-shot burst it fires). Increased spread angle by 10%. Increased PvE damage by 25% (so overall around a 10% increase in PvE).

Sweet Business Now refills magazine on picking up Special/Heavy ammo instead of Primary.



Perks

Firing Line Reduced damage bonus to +20% precision damage for all supported weapon archetypes (was highly variable depending on weapon type). Will roll on some Sniper Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Machineguns, and maybe some other stuff in the future. Certain damage perks only affected impact damage on explosive weapons, we’ve updated these specific perks to also increase detonation damage.

Kill Clip Rampage

Adrenaline Junkie Fixed incorrect rarity on some recently shipped weapon perks.



Other Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where muzzle flash on “The Forward Path” Auto Rifle could cause photosensitivity issues.

Fixed an issue where MIDA Mini-Tool and Drang didn’t show Kill Tracking column when Masterworked.

Fixed an issue where Adept Big Ones Spec mod was not appearing in collections once acquired.

Fixed an issue where Grenade Launchers weren’t damaging certain types of objects.

POWER AND PROGRESSION

Power bands increased.

Power Floor remains 1100.

Soft Cap is now 1270 (up from 1260).

Powerful Cap is now 1320 (up from 1310).

Hard Cap is now 1330 (up from 1320).

XP

Made XP rewards more descriptive. You can now get a general understanding of how much XP a bounty or Seasonal challenge will give you from its description (rather than it just previewing “XP”). Reward tiers (smallest to largest) are:

XP

XP+

XP++

Challenger XP

Challenger XP+

Challenger XP++

Challenger XP+++

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed issue where Dreaming City bounties with gear rewards would sometimes not drop gear. These bounties can no longer roll Shattered Throne-specific perks when claimed within the dungeon.

Synthstrand is no longer used to purchase Armor Synthesis bounties from Ada-1. Armor Synthesis bounties will now cost 10,000 Glimmer each, and Synthstrand will no longer drop in game. All remaining Synthstrand in inventories can be safely dismantled, as it will no longer be used for any system in the future.



Reputations

Valor is now known as Crucible Ranks.

Infamy is now known as Gambit Ranks.

Vanguard reputation internal systems has been rebuilt, aligning with that of Crucible and Gambit reputations. Increased amount of Vanguard reputation given for completing Nightfalls on Platinum, Gold, or Silver. Higher tier Nightfalls get a flat multiplier to all Vanguard rep gains.

Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard reputations now use a ritual activity streak system. You gain streak for finishing ritual activities, you lose streak for quitting out or KTOing, and your streak resets if you play something besides that ritual’s activities. Orbit, Tower, and H.E.L.M. do NOT trigger a reset. The previous win streak bonuses (aside from Glory) have been removed.

Vanguard/Crucible/Gambit reputations now cap out at 10,000, and all tuning values have been adjusted to that.

Removed Crucible and Gambit gains from all bounties.

3x multipliers have been removed. Reputation boost weeks are now use a 2x multiplier all seven days.

Glory floors work like they did prior to Season 14. Each rank below Fabled 1 should not allow negative progress to de-rank you below that rank.

Eververse

Upsells for the new expansions are now included in the Eververse campaign tab.

The current Season is now also available for purchase in the Season tab.

Select items in the archive now feature ‘most popular’ call outs.

Third-Person Peeking

While in competitive game modes (Trials, Elimination, Survival), performing an emote will remain in first-person.

While in competitive game modes (Trials, Elimination, Survival), players are now unable to swap to a Sword if they do not have Heavy ammo. If players run out of ammo while holding a Sword, they’ll automatically swap to their Primary weapon.

ABILITIES

Stasis

Stasis Freeze Players can now initiate breakout while airborne (previously had to wait until you hit the ground). Shortened breakout animation and camera transition. Differentiated long freeze and short freeze visual treatment to make each status easier to identify.

Glacier Grenade Grenade projectile now bounces off of other projectiles instead of detonating on impact.

Stasis Crystals Fixed a bug in which damage dealt to your own crystals was being factored into the “Damage Dealt” stat in Crucible.

Whisper of Rime Fixed a bug with Whisper of Rime in which the overshield it provided was not scaling precision damage correctly.

Slide

While sliding, players now incur the following weapon penalties: -20 stability +15% shotgun pellet spread 1.5x flinch Air-move abilities such as Shatterdive can no longer be performed while sliding.



Titan

Rally Barricade Standing behind the rally barricade now also provides the following weapon buffs: +30 stability +10% range -50% flinch

All Barricades Players moving at high velocity now take more damage when moving through hostile Titan Barricades. Barricades now slightly protrude into the ground to better protect the Titan’s feet on uneven ground.

Behemoth Cryoclasm While equipped, base slide now shatters crystals and frozen enemies. Increased duration of screen FX notifying players that Cryoclasm long slide is ready from one second to ~4.5 seconds. Howl of the Storm Fixed a bug in which using mouse and keyboard with Hold Sprint can prevent Titan’s “Howl of the Storm” ability from activating. Shiver Strike Increased movement speed by 25%. Reduced likelihood of early cancellation when used on the ground. Glacial Quake Fixed an issue where Glacial Quake would sometimes fail to heavy attack immediately after recovering from a previous heavy attack.

Sunbreaker Middle-Tree Sunbreaker Throwing Hammer Increased time before hammer explodes after hitting the ground from 6.5s to 10s. Can now be shot and destroyed in flight and when lying on the ground. Hammer cannot be picked up for 0.5s after throwing it. Increased damage vs. powerful PvE combatants by ~50%.

Striker Fists of Havoc Increased slam detonation radius by 14%. Reduced slam damage falloff. Reduced slam attack activation cost from 21% to 18%. Middle-Tree Striker Inertia Override Increased duration from 4 seconds to 6 seconds. Sliding over an ammo brick now grants 20% melee energy.

Sentinel Top-Tree Sentinel Ward of Dawn Increased damage taken from bosses from 0.25x -> 7x (at 0 Resilience). Damage taken can scale down to 0.25x based on the owner’s Resilience stat. NOTE: This refers to the Ward of Dawn bubble and not players inside the bubble.



Hunter

Revenant Silence and Squall Increased Squall movement speed by 20%. Silence detonation PVP freeze impulse now grows over time to match vfx. Squall storm now stops when it touches a boss. Withering Blade Increased projectile speed and tracking by 10%. Shatterdive Fixed a bug in which a player can cancel out of Shatterdive to keep player momentum while sliding off a ledge.

Gunslinger Middle-Tree Gunslinger Knife Trick Increased burning duration from 3s to 4s. Knife projectiles now come out slightly quicker. Top-Tree Gunslinger Six Shooter Damage falloff now starts at 25m instead of 20m.

Arcstrider Arc Staff Extended passive super duration from 16 seconds to 20 seconds. Increased heavy slam detonation radius from 5m to 6m. Increased damage vs PvE combatants by 33%. Top-Tree Arcstrider Deadly Reach Increased duration from 8 seconds to 10 seconds. Now displays time remaining. Middle-Tree Arcstrider Lightning Weave Dealing damage with Tempest Strike now procs Lightning Weave. Timer can now be extended by dealing damage with any weapon. Now displays time remaining. Whirlwind Guard Fixed an issue where Arcstrider’s Whirlwind Guard was not properly blocking incoming damage from Trace Rifles.

Nightstalker Top-Tree Nightstalker Vanishing Step Now displays time remaining Middle-Tree Nightstalker Spectral Blades Reduced DR during super from 52% to 47%. Reduced additional DR when invisible from +5% to +3%.



Warlock

Shadebinder Winter’s Wrath Super Reduced Shatterpulse damage vs close-range Supers. Warlock must now freeze and shatter twice to defeat players in Burning Maul, Fists of Havoc, Sentinel Shield, Nova Warp, Arc Staff or Spectral Blades, with the exception of Glacial Quake. Bleak Watcher Improved Bleak Watcher’s ability to detect enemies at certain angles.

Dawnblade Top-Tree Dawnblade Celestial Fire Reduced tracking cone angle. Arming shape (proximity detonation) now shrinks over time. Reduced detonation size by 1m. Damage falloff increased at short distances. Icarus Dash Now provides one air dodge every four seconds. While under the effects of Heat Rises, increased to two dodges every five seconds. Heat Rises Increased duration from 10 seconds to 15 seconds. Increased the amount of time extended on air kills. The amount differs based on types of enemies.. Your location now appears on enemy radar when using Heat Rises. Middle-Tree Dawnblade Well of Radiance Increased damage taken from bosses from 0.25x → 1.5x (at 0 Resilience). Damage taken can scale down to 0.25x based on the owner’s Resilience stat. NOTE: This refers to the Well of Radiance sword and orb object and not the buff applied by the Well. Increased damage resistance buff vs. enemy players from 20% to 40%. Players inside Well of Radiance can no longer be frozen or slowed by Stasis. Sword can now be frozen and shattered by Stasis. Players can shoot through the energy “stem” of the center of the Well. The orb and sword will still take damage/block bullets. Guiding Flame Increased duration from seven seconds to ten seconds. Increased damage buff from 20% to 25%. Divine Protection Now displays time remaining. Bottom-Tree Dawnblade Phoenix Dive Reduced delay before dive starts. Can now input a direction to dive in that direction. Igniting Touch Ability Rework: Solar ability kills and kills on burning targets now cause targets to explode and burn other nearby enemies. Charged melee now places a burn on the target. Increased detonation radius from 6m to 7m (9m with Dawn Chorus).

Stormcaller Middle-Tree Stormcaller Arc Beam Increased beam environment-collision size to better match collision size with damage size. This should lead to less instances to dealing damage to enemies on the other side of a wall. Reduced beam damage radius in PvP by 20%. Reduced beam end-point-sphere radius in PvP by 33%. Bottom-Tree Stormcaller Arc Soul Increased duration from 12 seconds to 13 seconds. Increased fire rate by 10%. Electrostatic Surge Now increases sprint speed when allies are near. Landfall Now fires five arc ground projectiles on cast.

Voidwarlker Middle-Tree Voidwalker Nova Warp Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 73%. No longer slows movement speed while charging/charged. Now detonates on cast. Handheld Supernova Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 100%. Increased hold time from 2.5 seconds to 3.2 seconds.



PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

General

DualSense controllers are now supported natively on PC.

GENERAL

And now, for the kitchen sink…

Sparrows from past lives now correctly reset the summoning cooldown when destroyed.

Destiny Timeline A new Timeline screen will be introduced to highlight a player’s ownership of expansions and seasons in a visual way that feels valuable, desirable, and an integral part of the player’s permanent experience. The Timeline screen will also provide players the ability to immediately take action where ownership status of expansions and season passes is incomplete.

Stasis acquisition The first two Stasis Aspect pursuit have had some objectives reduced, and steps requiring the Stasis Exotic Grenade Launcher have been removed Stasis pursuits and Fragments that have not been unlocked can be seen on the Exo Stranger vendor, with notes on how to unlock access to them.

The Deadeye Title Seal has been added. Deadeye Title Seal supports gilding Emblem Stat Tracker has been added to tack the number of times the Seal has been gilded.

Fixed an issue where the K1 Crew Quarters Flawless Solo Triumph had its name and description mixed up.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.