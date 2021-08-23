Destiny 2 Showcase: Start Time, How to Watch, Leaks, and More

We are a couple of hours away from the Destiny 2 Showcase and the hype is getting to us all. The past few days within the Destiny 2 community have been a wild ride with leaked information and teasers on everyone’s radar. The time has finally come for confirmations though, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Destiny 2 Showcase Event.

Destiny 2 Showcase Start Time

The Destiny 2 Showcase event will be streamed on Bungie’s official Twitch page at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST / and 6 pm CEST on August 24th, 2021. There is also a pre-show at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm BST / and 5 pm CEST. While we got a sneak preview at some of the weapon changes for Season 15, we expect news not only about Season 15 (Season of the Lost) and The Witch Queen but about the future of the Destiny franchise as a whole.

Discover what lies ahead. Destiny 2 Showcase Event // Aug 24 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/XMYkrT2F7b — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2021

This means possibilities of “outside of the game” content such as a television show or collaborations such as the rumored Destiny/Halo collaboration for Bungie’s 30th anniversary. While we wait, take a look at the teaser video above, showcasing Savathun on what appears to be Fundament, the Hive homeworld.

Witch Queen and Season 15 Leaks

This past week the Destiny 2 community has seen many different leaks and rumors about the future plans of the franchise. While it is always fun to look and see what may be coming, it is important to remember that nothing is confirmed true until officially announced by Bungie.

That being said, we have seen leaks about plans for the next several seasons, The Witch Queen, and beyond. If you are interested, here is the link to the Pastebin leak, but be warned about massive story and gameplay spoilers.We are just as excited for tomorrow’s Destiny 2 Showcase Event as you are, so stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for all Season of the Lost and The Witch Queen news and guides.

Destiny 2 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.