Destiny 2 Wendigo GL3 God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

The vanguard loot pool has had a small change to its contents this season of Destiny 2 with the Wendigo GL3 being added back into the game. This heavy grenade launcher has not been seen since the Spire of Stars was in Destiny 2 and it only seems fitting that it returns with the Spire of the Watchers being added to the game.

This Adaptive Frame heavy grenade launcher boats three different origin traits to pick from since it is a vanguard and an Omolon weapon. You can choose Stunning Recovery to gain a partial reload, health regeneration, and improved recovery whenever you stun a champion with this weapon. Vanguard’s Vindication will give you a small amount of health for every kill you make with this weapon. Finally, Omolon Fluid Dynamics will give you increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine.

Before we get into the god roll perks to look out for on the Wendigo GL3, let’s go over its base stats:

Blast Radius: 50

Velocity: 29

Stability: 38

Handling: 41

Reload Speed: 46

Rounds Per Minute: 120

Magazine Size: 6

Wendigo GL3 PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Although heavy grenade launchers are not the most popular weapon to use in Destiny 2, the Wendigo GL3 comes with some interesting perks that might make it quite viable as a damage dealer. Explosive Light is a perk that is loved on rocket launchers and we have it on the Wendigo GL3. Although making orbs of power has been nerfed a bit, it can still be quite powerful in the right build.

You can pair Explosive Light with either Auto-Loading Holster or Clown Cartridge to make the most of the Wendigo. Auto-Loading Holster will make sure you always have a full magazine when you equip this weapon so you can deal as much damage as possible with it. While Clown Cartridge allows you to overload the magazine by a random amount every time you reload the weapon.

For your magazine perk, you will want to take Spike Grenades. This will allow your grenades to deal increased direct hit damage to enemies you hit. Combine that magazine with the Hard Launch barrel perk to increase your velocity at the cost of some stability and a bit of blast radius in order to get the most out of the weapon’s damage.

Wendigo GL3 PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Since heavy weapons are not the start of the show in PvP, you wouldn’t want to use an exotic in this slot. This makes the Wendigo GL3 a decent pick for your PvP-heavy weapon as it still keeps your exotic weapon open while providing a weapon that can quickly dispatch other guardians if you get the ammo. It can be very useful at picking off guardians at range if you take the Full Court perk as this provides extra damage to the explosive for distance traveled up to 25% extra damage at 50 meters.

For the other perk, you can choose between Chain Reaction or Impluse Amplifier. Chain Reaction will add an elemental explosion to any kills you make with the weapon which makes taking out multiple grouped guardians a breeze. However, if you want to go for snipes with the Wendigo GL3 you might want to consider Impluse Amplifier since it gives an increase to projectile speed. This lets the grenade fly further and gives the enemy less time to react to it.

You can take either High-Velocity Rounds or High-Explosive Ordinance for your magazine perk. High-Velocity Rounds will increase your projectile speed even further and give you a bit of reload speed as well. High-Explosive Ordinance will also give you a bit of velocity and a big bump to blast radius at the cost of some magazine size. Combine either of those with Quick Launch to push your velocity and handling even higher and you have quite the dangerous grenade launcher for PvP.

Although the Wendigo GL3 has not received its week in the spotlight for vanguard drops, it will be something to farm for when it does. In the meantime, you can work on getting through all of the Dawing event content. If you are not in the holiday mood, you can also go through the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon and get all of the Devilish Recordings to increase your drop chance of the new exotic bow.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022