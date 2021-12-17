Destiny 2: What are Snowballs and How do They Work?

Destiny 2’s holiday cheer is here with the Dawning. This year brings the fun activity of throwing snowballs. However, these snowballs pack a freezing punch. This alongside the new stasis sword makes this Dawning one to remember. It also provides a fun break from farming old Destiny weapons and remember what this game is about. Farming for seasonal event weapons. Let’s sit, make some hot chocolate and go over what these snowballs bring to Destiny 2.

What are the Snowballs in Destiny 2?

These snowballs provide a new bonus for the stasis subclass. They provide a throwable stasis bomb of sorts. When you pick one up you are thrown into third-person and you run around with the snowball like any other carryable object. If you press your primary fire button you will do a short windup and throw the snowball.

It does have drop so you can’t throw them across the room without aiming high. When it makes contact with anything the snowball will explode for a decent amount of damage and apply a slowing effect to any enemy caught in the blast. More effects can be applied to the snowball by buying the perks from Eva in the Tower. These effects are decent, either making the slow last longer or making it more powerful. One perk will make the snowball outright freeze any enemy that is caught in the blast.

All of these effects will work with your stasis abilities. So any perks you can use against slowed or frozen enemies will apply if you hit them with a snowball. This makes the snowballs very useful if you are already running a stasis build as they seem to be infinite. You can grab as many as you want from their spawn point. However, you can only carry one at a time.

Where can you find snowballs?

You can find snowball spawn points all across Europa, In the Nightfall on any difficulty other than Grandmaster and in seasonal activities. When you find a snowball spawn point you will be prompted to pick up one. After throwing your snowball you are able to go back to the same spawn point and grab another.

There doesn’t seem to be any limit on how many snowballs you can throw so throw to your heart’s content. These snowballs will disappear at the end of the Dawning. If you have any more trouble with Destiny 2, make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.