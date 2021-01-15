Destiny 2 Xur Location January 15 2021 – Exotic Item Guide Inventory

Destiny 2 Xur Guide

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Hunt is coming to an end in a few more weeks. Xur’s back in the solar system for the weekend and can help, providing a fresh stock of Exotic weapons and armor for your collection. To find Xur this week you must go to the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. Xur is currently offering an Arbalest. You can also check out the patch notes here.

Destiny 2 Xur Location

Spawn in at the Tower’s central transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you load in, turn left and head down the stairs to the Hangar area. When you enter it, turn left and walk to the north end of the area, then take the stairs up to the catwalk. Xur is hanging out near the edge of the area, overlooking the Last City.

Destiny 2 Xur Exotic Items

His weapon of the week is the Arbalest. It is highly effective in most of the situations in the game. He also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don’t already own. Xur also has the new Xenology Quest that rewards players with an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower’s Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.

Exotic Engram — 97 legendary shards

Arbalest — 29 legendary shards

Oathkeeper — 23 legendary shards

ACD/0 Feedback Fence — 23 legendary shards

The Stag — 23 legendary shards

Xenology quest — free

Warlocks get the Stag Helmet STATS: Mobility: 18 Resilience: 12 Recovery: 4 Discipline: 13 Intellect: 8 Strength: 9 Total: 64

The Stag Helmet [EXOTIC] is really useful as it gives you Rift energy which you can use to quickly summon a Healing Rift. If you happen to die the Healing Rift will remain on your corpse for your teammates to use or even to help them revive you.

Hunters get the Oathkeeper Gauntlets STATS: Mobility: 17 Resilience: 2 Recovery: 15 Discipline: 12 Intellect: 10 Strength: 7 Total: 63

The Oathkeeper Gauntlet [EXOTIC] allows you to hold a charged arrow in a bow indefinitely, which means you can ready your bow and wait for your enemy. It will also make the bow you use more effective.

Titans get ACD/0 Feedback Fence Gauntlets STATS: Mobility: 7 Resilience: 14 Recovery: 10 Discipline: 7 Intellect: 15 Strength: 10 Total: 63

ACD/0 [EXOTIC] will build up energy as you punch your enemies, but when someone punches you back the damage you take is reduced, and the energy that was accumulated releases in a form of an explosion.

Arbalest is a great support weapon that deals a lot of damage to shields, also makes your enemy more vulnerable to damage from Kinetic weapon. It’s a linear fusion rifle. It hits hard dealing a massive amounts of damage and is useful in both PvE and PvP.