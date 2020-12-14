Update 2.07 for Destiny 2 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. With Beyond Light out of the way, the Destiny 2 community has moved onto the Season of the Hunt, and this patch addresses some of the most common issues that players have been facing with the new seasonal content. The Cryptolith Lure has seen several tweaks, including an increased charge cap and a faster overall charging speed. On top of that, this update also includes the standard suite of bug fixes and stability improvements. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.07.

Destiny 2 Update 2.07 Patch Notes

Season of the Hunt Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast. Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5. Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game. Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.

Activities Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign. Fixed a location where players could get out of environment. Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest. Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages. Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Rewards Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.

Economy Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.

Combat Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.

Abilities Penumbral Blast: Projectile range increased by 37%. Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%. This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets. Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate. Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo.

Platforms Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected. Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.



Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Bungie site.