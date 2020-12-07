Destiny 2 Next-Gen Details: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

Destiny 2 is finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing several significant improvements and enhancements to the long-running sci-fi shooter. Players on next-gen consoles will be able to experience Destiny 2 at increased frame rates and resolutions along with other upgrades such as faster loading times and cross-generation play. Best of all, this upgrade is entirely free to those who already own the game. Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Destiny 2 PS5 Enhancements

On PS5, Destiny 2 features the following enhancements:

4K Resolution at 60 FPS

120 FPS Crucible Support

Field of View Slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

Destiny 2 will look and run much better on PlayStation 5, boasting an impressive 60 FPS at 4K like many other first-person shooters on the platform. In the Crucible, you’ll be able to play at 120 FPS, although the game will drop to a lower resolution. An exact resolution was not provided, but it’s likely that this will be somewhere in the ballpark of 1080p or slightly higher, as this is what most other games with a 120hz mode offer.

A field of view slider will also be implemented that will give a similar range of FOV to the PC version of the game. Faster load times are not to be overlooked, either, as Destiny 2 players spend a lot of time loading as they travel between destinations.

Destiny 2 Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

On Xbox Series X|S, Destiny 2 features the following enhancements:

4K Resolution at 60 FPS (Series X)

1080p at 60 FPS (Series S)

120 FPS Crucible Support (Series X)

Field of View Slider

Faster Load Times

Cross-Generation Play

The Xbox Series X|S version of Destiny 2 is on par with the PS5 version, although the Series S version has some noticeable drawbacks due to its lower power and budget price point. The Series S version of the game is still a commendable effort that provides a huge upgrade over the current-gen version of the game.

On Series X, you can expect 60 FPS at 4K, while the resolution drops to 1080P on Series S. 120 FPS is supported in the Crucible on Series X, but Series S owners will not be able to access this feature. Both systems will benefit from faster load times, and this will make the gameplay experience much better overall.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding the next-gen version of Destiny 2, visit the official Bungie site.