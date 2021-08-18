Update 02.004.000 has arrived for Destruction AllStars, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update to come to the game was patch 02.003.001 which was out in July. Developer Lucid Games has now released update 02.004.000 for Destruction AllStars. Downtime has already finished, so the servers should be up again by the time you read this.

Unlike with update 02.003.000, the new update does not come with exciting new content. Update 02.004.000 is more about bug fixes and UI improvements. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Destruction AllStars Update 02.004.000 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:

Fixed – Updated shop to include previously missing Jian skins.

Fixed – Going to customise whilst queuing for a multiplayer match sometimes caused a crash.]

Fixed – Some sounds were not playing correctly through the PS5 controller.

Fixed – A player joining the game late (at the last possible second) caused the match to start before the arena entry sequence was complete.

Fixed – Players were being placed in teams with bots in solo game modes.

Fixed – In rare instances, bots could spawn outside the playable area.

UI Fixes:

Fixed – Ensured the ‘up next’ graphic displays the correct upcoming game mode.

Fixed – The Destruction Points counter didn’t update to show the correct amount after purchasing a Skip Tier in the AllStar Pass.

Fixed – Missing skins for Hero vehicles in the store.

Info taken above is from the game’s official Reddit page. Gamers are advised to give feedback to further improve the gameplay experience. Destruction AllStars is out now exclusively for the PS5 console.