Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date: When Does the Sequel Hit Nintendo Switch?

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has released a trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns, the long-awaited sequel to the Nintendo 3DS’ Detective Pikachu. It’s been over five years since the caffeine-addicted electric mouse’s last investigative adventure, and Pokemon fans want to know when they can pick up the next chapter of the Detective Pikachu sage. Here’s the release date for Detective Pikachu Returns.

When is Detective Pikachu Returns Coming Out on Nintendo Switch?

The trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns that dropped during the latest Nintendo Direct didn’t reveal much about the game. However, it confirmed that it will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 6th, 2023. Based on the scant in-game footage shown in the trailer, Detective Pikachu Returns will be taking full advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s more powerful graphics hardware, bringing the colorful metropolis of Ryme City to life in a way that its Nintendo 3DS predecessor couldn’t.

What is Detective Pikachu Returns About?

While the trailer didn’t offer any insight into the story of Detective Pikachu Returns, it did confirm that the titular Detective Pikachu and his young partner Tim Goodman will once again be using their deductive skills to solve problems plaguing the people and Pokemon of Ryme City. With the trailer focusing on Ryme City’s native Mewtwo, Detective Pikachu Returns may finally resolve the lingering mystery of what happened to Tim’s father, Harry. If the events of the original Detective Pikachu are anything to go off of, Henry’s fate will likely be tied to a much-grander mystery that Pikachu and Tim will have to unravel.

Are There Any New Pokemon in Detective Pikachu Returns?

Based solely on the trailer, Detective Pikachu Returns isn’t introducing any entirely new Pokemon. However, the game will feature a much greater variety of Pokemon than the original Detective Pikachu, with the trailer showing off many Pokemon introducing generations 8, including Intellion, Raboot, and Milcery.

Who Voices Detective Pikachu in Detective Pikachu Returns?

In the original Detective Pikachu, the titular Pokemon was voiced by Kaiji Tang. With the 2019 live-action film adaption upping the ante by casting Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, Detective Pikachu Returns has cast another well-known actor in the starring role. This time Pikachu is voiced by Will Arnett, whose strong voice and comedic talent make him a perfect match for the snarky rodent investigator.

- This article was updated on June 21st, 2023