Diablo 4: How to Reset Dungeons and World Events

Diablo 4 is all about the grind and gaining experience points to upgrade your build. To do this, you can clear dungeons, cellars, and world events, but once they are completed, can you reset them?

The good news is that you can reset everything in Diablo 4, and we have the steps to do that in this guide. Here is how you can reset dungeons and world events in Diablo 4.

How to Reset Dungeons in Diablo 4

Players can reset a dungeon in Diablo 4 by simply exiting a dungeon. That said, you cannot exit the dungeon via a portal; instead, you must leave by using the “exit dungeon” option in the emote wheel or walking out the entrance.

Once outside the dungeon, wait a few minutes (around 5 minutes) and reenter the dungeon. The dungeon should now be reset, allowing you to grind through it again. Following this method is one of the fastest ways to grind for experience points or legendary drops.

How to Reset World Events in Diablo 4

Players can reset World Events by fast–traveling to a safe location, such as a village or a city, and waiting a few minutes in the safe area. Once minutes have passed, return to the location of the World Event, and it should be available again to grind through. It’s important that you walk back to the World Event location instead of fast-traveling, or else this method won’t work.

Note: A safe location is considered anywhere that prevents you from using your weapons.

When I tried this method, almost every time, the World Event was available to replay. If you try this and it doesn’t work for you, it’s either because you didn’t wait long enough, you accidentally didn’t go to a safe location, or you fast-traveled back to the World Event.

How to Reset Cellars in Diablo 4

Resetting Cellars in Diablo 4 is tougher, and there isn’t a quick way. Instead, you will need other players to reset a cellar. To do this:

Start a party with other players and complete the cellar. Once you complete the cellar, exit out of the party, and the cellar will be reset. Repeat this process as often as you like, and the cellar will continuously reset, allowing you to grind.

There you have it; all you need to know about resetting dungeons, world events, and cellars in Diablo 4. I recommend focusing on Nightmare Dungeons if you have completed the game, as it is the best and fastest way to reach level 100!

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2024