Diablo 4 The Gathering Legions Event Locations: Massive XP Farm

Here's all Diablo 4 The Gathering Legions event locations so you can farm a massive amount of XP!

June 8th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Diablo 4 The Gathering Legions event locations so you can farm a massive amount of XP? Discover how to conquer The Gathering Legions, a world zone event in multiple areas across the Sanctuary map in Diablo 4. Find out about the rewards for completing the event, the different map locations, and how to beat the event so you can become a true Legion conqueror.

All The Gathering Legions Event Locations in Diablo 4

Five The Gather Legions Event locations in Diablo 4 are on the Sanctuary map.

Carrowcrest Ruins

Carrocrest-Ruins-The-Gather-Regions-Event-Diablo-4
Image: Mapgenio.io

The Gathering Legions Event occurs in the Carrowcrest Ruins region, and you will fight the Khazra Abomination boss. This event is freely accessible and has no prerequisites.

Crusaders’ Monument

Crusaders-Monument-The-Gather-Legions-Event-Diablo-4
Image: Mapgenio.io

The Gather Legions Event occurs in the Crusaders’ Monument region. However, you must complete the Crusaders’ Monument Stronghold to unlock The Gather Legions Event in this location.

Dry Steppes

Dry-Steppes-The-Gather-Legions-Event-Diablo-4
Image: Mapgenio.io

The Gathering Legions event occurs in the Norgoi Vigil region, and you will fight the Khazra Abomination boss. This event is freely accessible and has no prerequisites.

Haunted Wreckage

Haunted-Wreckage-The-Gather-Legions-Event-Diablo-4
Image: Mapgenio.io

The Gathering Legions event occurs in the Haunted Wreckage region. This event is freely accessible and has no pre-requisites.

Kor Dragan

Kor-Dragan-The-Gather-Legions-Event-Diablo-4
Image: Mapgenio.io

The Gather Legions Event occurs in the Kor Dragan region, and you will fight the Blood Bishop boss. However, you must complete the Kor Dragan stronghold to unlock The Gather Legions Event in this location.

Related: All Helltide Mystery Chest Locations in Diablo 4

How to Complete The Gathering Legion Events in Diablo 4

Diablo-4-The-Gathering-Legions-Event
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you start The Gathering Legion Events, you must beat a wave of enemies in a specific timeframe. Here are the timeframes you must beat the first wave in:

  • Wave 1: 2 Minutes
  • Wave 2: 2 Minutes and 15 Seconds
  • Wave 3: 2 Minutes and 15 Seconds

It would be best to focus on Elite Mobs, Defiled Altars, and Blood Blisters, as they will fill your meter more than standard NPCS when killed. If you run out of time during any of the three waves, the Blood Bishop will spawn immediately, and you won’t obtain any chests at the end of the event.

If you finish all three waves in time, you must slay three waves of Servant of Hell. You will need to kill all three waves within these timeframes:

  • Wave 1: 1 Minute
  • Wave 2: 1 Minute
  • Wave 3: 45 Seconds

If you fail to complete the three waves in time, the Blood Bishop will spawn. Remember that you will earn a chest for each wave you kill, but you must kill the Event Boss to obtain them.

After all that, you will finally face off against the Event Boss (plus three Elite NPCS). Kill everything within two minutes, and you will be handsomely rewarded for your efforts!

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :