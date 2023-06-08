Diablo 4 The Gathering Legions Event Locations: Massive XP Farm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Diablo 4 The Gathering Legions event locations so you can farm a massive amount of XP? Discover how to conquer The Gathering Legions, a world zone event in multiple areas across the Sanctuary map in Diablo 4. Find out about the rewards for completing the event, the different map locations, and how to beat the event so you can become a true Legion conqueror.

All The Gathering Legions Event Locations in Diablo 4

Five The Gather Legions Event locations in Diablo 4 are on the Sanctuary map.

Carrowcrest Ruins

The Gathering Legions Event occurs in the Carrowcrest Ruins region, and you will fight the Khazra Abomination boss. This event is freely accessible and has no prerequisites.

Crusaders’ Monument

The Gather Legions Event occurs in the Crusaders’ Monument region. However, you must complete the Crusaders’ Monument Stronghold to unlock The Gather Legions Event in this location.

Dry Steppes

The Gathering Legions event occurs in the Norgoi Vigil region, and you will fight the Khazra Abomination boss. This event is freely accessible and has no prerequisites.

Haunted Wreckage

The Gathering Legions event occurs in the Haunted Wreckage region. This event is freely accessible and has no pre-requisites.

Kor Dragan

The Gather Legions Event occurs in the Kor Dragan region, and you will fight the Blood Bishop boss. However, you must complete the Kor Dragan stronghold to unlock The Gather Legions Event in this location.

How to Complete The Gathering Legion Events in Diablo 4

Once you start The Gathering Legion Events, you must beat a wave of enemies in a specific timeframe. Here are the timeframes you must beat the first wave in:

Wave 1: 2 Minutes

2 Minutes Wave 2: 2 Minutes and 15 Seconds

2 Minutes and 15 Seconds Wave 3: 2 Minutes and 15 Seconds

It would be best to focus on Elite Mobs, Defiled Altars, and Blood Blisters, as they will fill your meter more than standard NPCS when killed. If you run out of time during any of the three waves, the Blood Bishop will spawn immediately, and you won’t obtain any chests at the end of the event.

If you finish all three waves in time, you must slay three waves of Servant of Hell. You will need to kill all three waves within these timeframes:

Wave 1: 1 Minute

1 Minute Wave 2: 1 Minute

1 Minute Wave 3: 45 Seconds

If you fail to complete the three waves in time, the Blood Bishop will spawn. Remember that you will earn a chest for each wave you kill, but you must kill the Event Boss to obtain them.

After all that, you will finally face off against the Event Boss (plus three Elite NPCS). Kill everything within two minutes, and you will be handsomely rewarded for your efforts!

