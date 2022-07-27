Dinkum Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Dinkum is the hottest new life-sim that is set in the Australian outback. With lots to do, collect, farm, and explore, playing Dinkum with friends is the way to go. And you can! Here is how to play multiplayer in Dinkum.

How to Play Co-op in Dinkum

If you’re looking to chill and enjoy everything that the Australian outback offers with your friends, you now can in Dinkum. You can all start a farm together, race in boats together, and much more. Note that only four players can be on a Multiplayer server at a time.

First, you need to spend at least one full day in the game to unlock multiplayer. Once that is done, a host can start the Multiplayer mode and invite their friends. Before launching right into the steps, you must know that visitors can take anything back to their own host islands. That means that they can steal all of your stuff given the chance, so only invite your most trustworthy friends.

Here are the steps you need to follow to play with your friends in Dinkum:

Launch the game and navigate to the Multiplayer mode from the main menu. Choose a character. Select the Friends Only option. Click Host Game. You will now enter your map.

Here are the steps your friends need to follow to join our Dinkum game:

Launch the game and navigate to the Multiplayer mode from the main menu. Choose a character. It can’t be the same character as any other player. Click on Open Games. Select the Friends Only option. Click on the host game. You will now enter the host’s map.

And now you are playing Dinkum multiplayer with your friends. If you’re looking for more Dinkum content, check out our Dinkum page.

Dinkum is available now and is playable for PC.