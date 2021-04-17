Update 1.05 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer ZA/UM released update 1.04 just a few days ago, but now a new patch has arrived for the game in time for the weekend. On PS4 the new Disco Elysium: The Final Cut patch is known as update 1.05. If you have the PS5 game, it’s version number 1.005.000.

Even though the numbers are different, the updates still have the same function on both platforms. There seems to be more work done on this patch compared to update 1.04 from a few days ago.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Fix on save games – updated save game message regarding max save slots.

Quick Save Button added to the pause menu.

Further improved church cutscene behavior under certain conditions.

Finishing thoughts should no longer throw players into the void in certain conditions.

Further VO fixes.

Kilos of smaller bug fixes.

It sounds like more work is being done to the game so watch out for more future patches coming soon. The game is available now for PC, PS5 and PS4. The Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Switch versions of the game are coming this Summer. You can visit the official website for more info on patches and updates.