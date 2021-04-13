Disgaea RPG New Promo Codes (April 2021)

With the English Global release of Disgaea RPG, a new batch of promo codes is now widely available for new players to claim within the game. While only a single code was first revealed through their official Facebook page, we have now a whole list of them, providing you a hefty amount of goodies and crystals to use in-game. Below, we list down all of them that are currently active, with only two codes seemingly being expired.

Full Promo Codes list for Disgaea RPG (April 2021)

Here is the full list with all Promo Codes currently released in the game:

nuWJYU26xH – Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021 RR5nGuVaFi – Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021 gYKa4jrEqf – Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021 e7Ef24eVfC – Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021 K7uU7d6zkQ – Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021 h3WQ5FT9Kw – Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards/ Added on April 13, 2021 pE3q2Hrden – Seemingly Expired

– Seemingly Expired CKWwiEVtX9 – Seemingly Expired

How to claim Promo Codes in Disgaea RPG

Click on MENU.

Select Other.

Choose Serial Code.

Type in the Serial Code.

Claim the earned goodies from your mailbox.

Enjoy.

Disgaea RPG is available now on Android and iOS. For anything else related to the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.