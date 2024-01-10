Divine Intervention Arm Thy Servant: What Does the Legendary Weapon do in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)?

Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have selected a Cleric as a class or recruited one to your party, you may wonder what the Arm Thy Servant does when using Divine Intervention. In this guide, we have the answer for you, explaining what this legendary weapon does in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Arm Thy Servant Legendary Mace Effects and Stats

When you reach level 10 as a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be granted the Class Feature called “Divine Intervention.” This feature can only be used once per Cleric throughout the entire playthrough. When using Divine Intervention, you have four options, one being the “Arm Thy Servant.” Arm Thy Servant summons the legendary Devotee’s Mace.

The Devotee’s Mace is a legendary +3 Mace that deals bonus 1d8 Radiant Damage with each attack. Additionally, Devotee’s Mace comes with a passive bonus action called Healing Incense Aura, which, when cast, will create a circle around you that heals yourself and any nearby allies. This is incredibly powerful, as it will heal 1d4 HP at the start of the caster’s turn. Using this can save you from meeting defeat in the game’s challenging battles.

All Divine Intervention Choices

If you aren’t pleased with the stats of the Devotee’s Mace, then there are other options when using the Divine Intervention Class Feature. Below, we have laid out all four options for Divine Intervention so you can decide when the time comes.

Arm Thy Servant: Spawns a +3 Legendary Devotee’s Mace.

Spawns a +3 Legendary Devotee’s Mace. Opulent Revival: Revive all fallen allies within an 18m radius. Any nearby companion will receive the benefits of a long rest.

Revive all fallen allies within an 18m radius. Any nearby companion will receive the benefits of a long rest. Sunder the Heretical: Deal 8d10 Radiant Damage to all enemies within a 15m radius. Any target that succeeds on a Wisdom saving throw will take half the damage.

Deal 8d10 Radiant Damage to all enemies within a 15m radius. Any target that succeeds on a Wisdom saving throw will take half the damage. Golden Generosity: Summons a chest nearby. Inside the chest are ten potions and 48 camp supplies.

When I played as Cleric, I went with the Arm Thy Servant Divine Intervention. I believe it to be the strongest out of the four. If you are still deciding which decision to make, you can always save your game before using it, reload the save file, and switch up your mind.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2024