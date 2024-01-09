10 Best Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Mods

Image: VivaSortiara

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an impressive game with a wealth of content, but although it seems endless, it isn’t. For those seeking more, here are the 10 best mods that add an exciting new dimension to the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Fixer

Image: Larian

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Fixer is a mod that helps you add other mods to the game. Many mods were made for the early access version of BG3 and do not work with the full version of the game. The BG3 Mod Fixer ensures that mods made for early access will work with the fully released version.

Fantastical Multiverse

Image: Dungeons and Souls

If you feel that Baldur’s Gate 3 lacks sufficient customization options, the Fantastical Multiverse mod is for you. While Baldur’s Gate 3 is impressive and offers a lot for players, I found the customization options to be less complex than expected. This mod adds a variety of different ancestry options to enhance customization and allows you to create your character exactly as you want.

Related: What to Do With ‘Fake Portrait of a Noble Before His Death’ in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

5e Spells

Image: Celes

The 5e Spells mod is perfect for those who aren’t fond of D&D Fifth Edition and miss the presence of certain spells in their game. 5e Spells changes the way some spells work and adds new ones, providing an experience closer to what the tabletop game offers. This is a mod that will make Gale happy.

Carry Weight Increased

Image: Mharius

While not my favorite mod for normal gameplay, Carry Weight Increased is one I frequently use when I don’t want to go back and forth many times because I don’t have enough strength to carry items. This is especially useful when exploring or finding new outcomes in previously played quests. If you dislike the carry weight mechanic altogether, this mod is for you.

Customizer’s Compendium

Image: AlanaSP

Much like the Fantastical Multiverse mod, the Customizer’s Compendium is for those who want more customization options in the game. However, this mode focuses on cosmetic choices, allowing players to use options that are otherwise limited to NPCs.

Level 20 (Multiclass)

Image: Malcroix

If you believe the level cap is unfair and you want to break the game, especially if you want to try outlandish multiclass builds, then the Level 20 Multiclass mod is for you. This mod allows you to level up to 20, but you will need to level up in different classes to reach the highest levels.

Related: Balsam Ointment Riddle Solution in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) – Search the Cellar

Party Limit Begone

Image by: Sildur

This mod allows you to bring more allies with you at the same time. If you feel the game’s limit is unfair or if you simply want to bring more companions with you, this mod is a great choice. It also helps you explore more outcomes and dialogue options since you will have more characters with you.

EveryoneInDialogue

Image: Silent Note

This is an excellent mod for discovering new story elements in the game. You don’t have to bring all your party members with you. Just install this mod, and it will treat each dialogue encounter as if all your party members are with you, so you won’t miss any particular plot point that requires the presence of one of your party members.

Demon Hunter Class – The Slayer of Illidari – BG3

Image: VivaSortiara

This mod is for those who appreciate the creativity and effort required to fully implement a class into this game. If you’re a fan of World of Warcraft and want to play as a demon hunter in Baldur’s Gate 3, this well-implemented mod is what you’re looking for.

Expansion (Bladesinger Only)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is, by far, my favorite mod, and while not everyone may agree, I’m a sucker for Bladesingers. This mod allows me to play as a Bladesinger in Baldur’s Gate 3. Bladesingers have been awesome since they first appeared in Forgotten Realms. They are a bit overpowered in the fifth edition, but whether you like the fifth edition or not, you cannot deny that an elven wizard slashing and casting fireballs is the coolest thing ever.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2024