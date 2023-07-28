DMZ Clean House Mission Guide | Vondel Aquarium, City Hall, and Cruise Terminal Locations

Image: Activision

In order to complete the White Lotus Clean House Faction Mission in Warzone DMZ, you will be tasked with going to Vondel and then heading to and clearing the Aquarium, City Hall, and Cruise Terminal areas in one single deployment. But where is each of the areas located?

Where to Find the Aquarium, City Hall, and the Cruise Terminal in DMZ

As we mentioned above, all of the areas you will need to visit in order to complete the Clean House Mission in DMZ will be featured in Vondel, with the Aquarium being located inside of the Zoo, in the southwestmost portion of the map, under sector E7.

The City Hall, on the other hand, will be located on the map’s northern side, under sector G3, the area will also be featured directly above the Mall in the map view. Last, but not least, the Cruise Terminal will be located in the map’s southmost area, under sector F8.

You can check out the exact locations of the Aquarium, City Hall, and Cruise Terminal, in that order, below:

Aquarium location. Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cruise Terminal location. Image: Attack of the Fanboy

City Hall location. Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Complete the Clean House Mission in DMZ

After entering each of the above areas, you will just need to clear them of all hostiles one at a time in order to complete the mission. The order in which you perform the steps does not matter. But be advised, as you will need to make use of the Aquarium, City Hall, and Cruise Terminal Keys in order to either enter of fully explore each of the areas.

How to Get the Aquarium, City Hall, and Cruise Terminal Keys in DMZ

You can get the Aquarium, City Hall, and Cruise Terminal Keys at random by opening all kinds of caches, as well as by completing HVT Contracts featuring it throughout Vondel.

In the case of Cruise Terminal Key, you will also be able to get a copy of it as a reward by completing the Break Check (White Lotus Tier 4) faction mission. You will also be able to get a copy of the City Hall key by completing the Eyes & Ears (Black Mous Tier 4) faction mission.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023