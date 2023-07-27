Warzone DMZ Season 5 Gets AI Allies, New Field Upgrades, and Nicki Minaj

Image: Activision

Warzone Season 5 has been received and DMZ is getting a lot of new features, including new missions, AI allies, new Field Upgrades and gadgets, and Nicki Minaj. Let’s dive into the latest Call of Duty blog post that reveals tons of new DMZ Season 5 details.

Related: Best DMZ Sniper Rifle and Loadout

All New DMZ Season 5 Missions, Field Upgrades, and Features

In Warzone DMZ Season 5, we’re getting brand new missions, including new urgent missions. In the past, DMZ players have complained about the new season refresh, but I’ve always thought it’s a good thing. The DMZ missions are the only reason I play DMZ, and once I determine I’m done with the current season’s DMZ mission, I get excited knowing a new batch of missions is coming soon.

We also got a cryptic message about Konni, a new enemy faction, entering DMZ. As the battle in Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel ramp up, there will be new places called Active Combat Zones that are thick with enemy forces and that experience constant bombardment from Killstreak. These areas will have higher-quality supplies and gear but will be harder to get.

In the cryptic message, it also said that “Shadow Company are your family now.” Shadow Company will “not take the first shot on any Operator in any DMZ Exclusion Zone, and fire arm-in-arm with you in our battle against Konni. …Friendly fire will not be tolerated.” All of this leads me to believe we are getting AI allies to join us in DMZ Season 5. How this will work has yet to be revealed, but we do know that they won’t engage enemy Operators unless you do and they’ll likely turn on you if you shoot them.

Lastly, we are getting four new gadgets in DMZ Season 5:

Disguise Field Upgrade – Allows you to appear as a member of a different faction so those faction members won’t engage in combat with you… unless you blow your cover by acting aggressively toward them.

– Allows you to appear as a member of a different faction so those faction members won’t engage in combat with you… unless you blow your cover by acting aggressively toward them. Battle Revive – A Self-Revive mixed with Battle Rage. After you revive yourself, you’ll replenish lost health fast and get your Tactical Sprint quicker.

– A Self-Revive mixed with Battle Rage. After you revive yourself, you’ll replenish lost health fast and get your Tactical Sprint quicker. Self-Revive Box – A Field Upgrade containing multiple Self-Revives. Works much like an Armor Box, but it’s for Self-Revives.

– A Field Upgrade containing multiple Self-Revives. Works much like an Armor Box, but it’s for Self-Revives. Scuba Gas Mask – Combines the Rebreather and the Gas Mask into one. With this, you’ll get protection from gas and be able to breathe underwater for a while.

Related: Best Warzone MX Guardian Loadout: Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

When is Nicki Minaj Coming to Warzone?

Image: Activision

While we saw Nicki Minaj cameo in a Modern Warfare 2 promotion video in October 2022, I never thought we’d ever see Nicki Minaj as a playable character in Modern Warfare 2. But, here we are.

Nicki Minaj is a playable Operator that’s available during Call of Duty Warzone Season 5. The only way to get the Nicki Minaj Operator is to buy her in the Store via an Operator Bundle.

The details on the exact date the Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle will be available aren’t confirmed, but we do know she’ll be available sometime during Season 5 and before Season 5 Reloaded.

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023