Best Warzone MX Guardian Loadout: Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

As we all know, no weapon type in Warzone can hold a candle to the shotguns when at close range or in rush-in scenarios. And the game’s new Season 4 Reloaded MX Guardian is one of the absolute best in that regard, if you are willing to put in the work to get it, that is. But after getting the weapon, you will need a fine-tuned loadout in order to bring the most out of it. Now, here’s the best MX Guardian Loadout in Warzone.

Best MX Guardian Warzone Attachments

As a good Shotgun should be easy to maneuver and lethal at close range, the best attachments for the MX Guardian for both the main Warzone and its DMZ mode will be focused on increasing the weapon’s stability and your overall rush-in capabilities while on the field.

These are the best attachments for the MX Guardian in Warzone.

Barrel: MX-G Mobile

MX-G Mobile Magazine: MX Pro Mag

MX Pro Mag Rear Grip: Stream SK

Stream SK Stock: MX-OCP-O

MX-OCP-O Laser: Schlager ULO-66 / STOVL Tac Laser / Hipshot L20

MX-G Mobile Barrel

With that said, we will be able to do that by first changing the weapon’s barrel and equipping the MX-G Mobile, as although the barrel will really hurt the weapon’s Recoil Control at first, the increase in mobility will play to its strengths.

Schlager ULO-66 Laser

After that, we will be turning to Lasers and equipping either the Schlager ULO-66 or the STOVL Tac Laser for their increase in both Hip Recoil Control and Rip Fire Accuracy. If you do not mind having a visible laser pointer while carrying the weapon at the hip, the Hipshot L20 will be our main pick.

MX Pro Mag and Stream SK Rear Grip

Now, in order to counter the Aim Down decrease offered by our barrel of choice, as well as further enhance the weapon’s handling and overall movement speed, we will be using the both MX Pro Mag magazine and the Stream SK Rear Grip.

MX-OCP-O Stock

Last but not least, in order to further increase instability, we will be making use of the MX-OCP-O Stock, which is by far the best one for the weapon, given its ability to massively increase both it’s overall mobility and Down Sight Speed.

Recommended Variations

For those who wish to buff their damage and range, using the TV Wrecker Grip Unberbarrel can also work well in place of the Schlager ULO-66. The HEX-40 Grip Underbarrel, on the other hand, can be a great pick in place of the Stream SK, although choosing it will cost you mobility and handling.

Best MX Guardian Warzone Perks

Taking into account the strengths of the Shotgun, we advise you to make use of Perks focused on increasing your arsenal and mobility, while also allowing you to regen heath.

Here are our recommended perks for those looking to bring the most out of the MX Guardian:

Overkill

Double Time

Fast Hands

Quick Fix / Ghost.

Best MX Guardian Class Setup in Warzone

For those looking to collect tags and unleash hell after each deployment, the best Class Setup for the MX Guardian in Warzone should feature, apart from the weapon of course, the use of a long-range weapon like the SO-14 or a adaptable one such as the Cooper Carbine. You can check out how to unlock the latter in our How to Unlock the Cooper Carbine guide.

For your tactical and lethal picks, we recommend the use of the Stim and the Flag Granade.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Warzone on PS5 and will be updated if needed.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023