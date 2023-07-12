Best DMZ Weapons and Loadouts Season 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Warzone DMZ, you can build your own insured weapon with the help of Gunsmith, select contraband weapons you successfully exfiled with in previous matches, and select your Tactical, Lethal, and Field Upgrade. While some weapons are better than others, generally, any weapon with more attachments is going to perform better in DMZ.

If you want to excel in DMZ, then you need the best weapons and loadouts. Know that you can upgrade your contraband weapons at workbenches next to Buy Stations, but entering DMZ with a great gun and loadout will best prepare you for what lies ahead. Here are the best loadouts and weapons in DMZ Season 4.

DMZ Season 4: Best Weapons and Loadouts, Explained

If it isn’t on cooldown, you can fully customize your insured weapon by selecting any weapon you want equipped with any attachments you’ve unlocked. As always, you can select any Tactical, Lethal, and Field Upgrade you’ve unlocked. For the most part, you need to get lucky to find good contraband weapons, but you can upgrade them with your choice of attachments at workbenches during a match.

I recommend obtaining the best vest like the 3-Plate Comms Vest, the best backpack like the Secure Backpack, and the good killstreaks like Advanced UAV. Besides that, here are some of the best weapons and loadout options you can choose in DMZ Season 4.

Best Weapons in DMZ Season 4

M13B

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The M13B is the best assault rifle in Warzone DMZ right now. It has the fastest time to kill, feels great since it has great damage and recoil control, and will surprise you with its range.

With the attachments above, you’ll be focusing as much as possible on extending the range and accuracy of M13B. With a higher range and accuracy, you’ll land more shots and deal more damage at longer ranges which is key in DMZ.

RPK

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

While the RPK isn’t the monster it used to be, it’s still absolutely the meta LMG in DMZ. With the RPK, you don’t need an extended magazine since you get 75 bullets with the stock magazine, but the attachments above are necessary to maximize the efficiency of the RPK.

Thanks to the underbarrel and muzzle, we get better stability and range which is greatly needed for the RPK because it does have a kick. The Demo-X2 Grip adds a lot more recoil control to the weapon which is a necessity. With this RPK loadout, you’ll have tons of ammo and be able to deal steady damage to mid- to long-range targets.

KV Broadside

Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

While there are a lot of good shotguns in KV Broadside thanks to the recent buff, the KV Broadside is a weapon you’ll want to run in DMZ. Whether you’re clearing out Strongholds or looking to make a run in Koschei Complex, the KV Broadside eliminates all enemies, even the more heavily armored variety, in one shot.

With every weapon on this list, an extended magazine is necessary. Of course, the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath will deal more damage, and the choice of stock, barrel, and rear grip will increase ADS speed, stability, and range. Honestly, this KV Broadside loadout is unfair and you definitely need to be running it.

I highly recommend pairing the KV Broadside with the M13B since it covers all your bases. The M13B will quickly clear any and all enemies within long to medium ranges, and the KV Broadside deletes enemies within medium to short ranges. With this weapon combination, you’ll be untouchable.

Lachmann Sub (MP5)

Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

If you’re looking for a meta SMG that will shred bots and Operators alike, look no further than the Lachmann Sub. The Lachmann Sub has been a powerful SMG in DMZ for a long time, and it still reigns supreme as the go-to rapid-fire close-range weapon.

The 50 Round Drum is an absolute must for this weapon as you’ll be spraying bullets quickly and will be able to get more kills before a reload with this magazine. The stock, laser, barrel, and rear grip all focus on better recoil control, better ADS, and better movement speed. Every SMG benefits from attachments that focus in on these areas, but the Lachmann Sub dominates when honed in.

Victus XMR

Optic: Corio 13X VRS

Corio 13X VRS Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Rear Grip: Bruen 0900 Grip

Bruen 0900 Grip Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

There are a lot of excellent snipers in DMZ right now, but my personal favorite is the Victus XMR. This beast of a sniper rifle allows you to deal with all enemies from close to long ranges. While you’ll definitely want to run a sturdy secondary like the RPK or M13B, the Victus XMR can easily be your main DMZ weapon if your run requires quickly taking out tough enemies.

Pick your favorite optic, but I recommend the Corio 13X VRS. The muzzle, barrel, and rear grip choices allow you to have more accuracy, stability, and damage regardless of range. The .50 Cal ammunition allows you to shred through any enemy.

Best Tacticals, Lethals, and Field Upgrades in DMZ Season 4

As far as tacticals, lethals, and field upgrades, you should pick whatever you feel most comfortable with. For example, I love using Semtex as I find it to be the most versatile and effective grenade and I use Smoke Grenade because I like securing a safe exit, whether that be from a heavily patrolled area or to successfully exfil.

Best Tacticals in DMZ Season 4

Stims are the best tactical you can take in DMZ. Since the objective of every match is to not die, Stims are the best as they are an instant way to increase your health and keep moving.

As an alternative, Flash Grenades can be great when taking on enemy squads (just watch out to not flash yourself). I’ll plug Smoke Grenades again because I think they have a lot of great uses.

Best Lethals in DMZ Season 4

The two best lethals in DMZ are Thermite and Semtex. Both of these grenades do similar jobs which makes them equally good; select which one you like best. Drill Charge can also be extremely good if you’re going up against enemy Operators.

Best Field Upgrades in DMZ Season 4

In general, Munitions Box is considered the best field upgrade as it ensures you don’t run out of ammo on those long matches.

If you’re hunting enemy squads (or don’t want to be easily hunted), then you have to go with Dead Silence. My personal favorite field upgrades to use are Battle Rage since it acts similar to a Stim by increasing my health and stamina, but I don’t have to carry a Stim, and Deployable Cover for those desperate moments when there isn’t good cover around.

Those are the best loadouts and weapons in Warzone DMZ. Feel free to copy any loadout ideas from this guide and experiment with different attachments and tuning on your own to find your perfect setup.

