Best Loot Locations for DMZ, Ranked Season 4

Loot is the main objective of Warzone DMZ. Finding good weapons, vests, backpacks, equipment, items to sell, and cash is essential to making it far in DMZ. Whether you’ve just lost everything and need to quickly loot up or you’re looking to enhance your already good gear, here are the best loot locations in DMZ.

Best Loot Locations in Al Mazrah

The best DMZ loot locations in Al Mazrah are any Strongholds or locked rooms that require keys. Stronghold Keycards are not hard to find and, after clearing out the tough enemies, Strongholds hold some of the best loot you can get quick and early. Keys are much harder to find, but if you find a key that sounds like it unlocks a room, those can be great places to loot up.

Al Mazrah Sawah Village Locked Room

However, if you want to go to the best loot spot in Al Mazrah that doesn’t require a Stronghold Keycard, you need to go to the building in the image above, which is located in Sawah Village.

This specific building is usually locked and requires a key, but by accessing it by parachuting in from a nearby building, you’ll get your hands on tons of cash, 3-Plate Vests, good guns, and much more.

To get to the Sawah Village locked room, all you need to do is travel there by car or helicopter, get to the top of the roof which is accessible by climbing the stairs in the building, and jump from the roof and parachute immediately to land mantled on the window of the room. Climb in and start looting!

Al Mazrah Train Cars

Another excellent spot for a lot of great loot in Al Mazrah is the train. While the train cars are often hot with enemy Operators, if you get there early, you can run through and snag all the good gear and items.

It’s fairly easy to jump onto the train since they go so slow — simply wait on the side and jump onto any opening as it passes. From there, you can hop aboard and loot all the caches. By the way, there are two trains in Al Mazrah, and while I prefer the train with the open cars since I’ve experienced it having better loot, both trains have lots of great loot.

I have found that the easiest way to get onto a train in DMZ is to drive a car by it, which goes faster than the train, and then climb to the roof of the car. Once there, jump into one of the openings on the train. From there, you should definitely check for enemies, but then, loot up!

Best Loot Locations in Ashika Island

Since Ashika Island is the smallest Excursion Zone, it can be challenging to know where to look for good loot. As always, my recommendation is to go to Strongholds and locked rooms that require keys, defeat all the enemies, and loot up with better backpacks and vests. But aside from that, Waterways is the best loot location in Ashika Island.

Ashika Island Waterways Bunker

Waterways is the most heavily guarded area in Ashika Island, but I have a trick to make things easier. I suggest entering Waterways from the back of Tsuki Castle. Enter the cave, turn left, and repel down. This area has extremely difficult NPCs, but you can jump into the turret on the back of the boat and eliminate all nearby NPCs and the Juggernauts super easily.

Once all the enemies have been eliminated, you need to travel under the water and into the bunker. This is located directly behind and to the right of the submarine. Look underwater for an open sewage pipe. You don’t need a Rebreather to make this swim, either.

The bunker has lots of great weapons, vests, backpacks, and more, but to get there, you need to swim underwater in the middle of Waterways and defuse two tripwires. Then, parkour over some boxes and you’ll enter the bunker in Waterways.

Best Loot Locations in Vondel

Lastly, the best loot locations in Vondel are — you guessed it — Strongholds and keys. However, if you are all out of Stronghold Keycards or don’t have Vondel keys, then you can access the secret underwater room for great loot.

Vondel Secret Underwater Room

The Vondel secret underwater room is located in the alleyway west of Police Station. However, before you can reach the secret underwater room, you need to get a Rebreather.

Luckily, you can always find a Rebreather close by on Vondel. Unless another player has gotten to it first, you can find a Rebreather in a sunken boat located south of the red bridge, north of Museum, and east of Police Station. Use the map above as your guide.

Once you have a Rebreather, go to the underwater tunnel found in the alley west of Police Station. The Rebreather is a Field Upgrade, and to use it, you need to stop swimming and press the Field Upgrade buttons. I highly recommend doing this before your breath enters the red just to be safe.

The underwater passageway can be very hard to navigate, but the directions are left, then right, and then follow the path forward. There are multiple branching paths that lead to dead ends, but if you turn left and then right, you’ll be on the right path.

Climb up the orange stairs and you’ll find a room with lots of loot. Climb up the orange stairs again and you’ll be in a house with lots of caches, guns, vests, and more. To exit this place easily (don’t worry, you don’t need to take the tunnel again), simply open the front door and walk out.

And those are the best places to get loot in DMZ! Hopefully, you found this guide helpful. If you’re still looking for the best DMZ sniper rifle loadout, we’ve got the guide for you.

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023