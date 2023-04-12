Warzone 2 DMZ: Where to Find a Rebreather in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island

Image: Activision

The Rebreather is just one of the new features in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3. With the new season, we’re getting new Backpacks, new Plate Carriers, and so much more. The Rebreather is a game changer as it allows for more stealthy missions through the waterways of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island in DMZ.

Where to Find a Rebreather in DMZ

If you want to infiltrate areas with water around them or have an easier time using keys underwater, then you’ll want to know where you can find a Rebreather. Luckily, Rebreathers are coming to Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Related: All Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 Updates: Barter System, Workbench, New Faction, and More

Much like Self Revives, Rebreathers are hard to locate and are a somewhat rare find. They are Field Upgrades, but you can’t deploy with a Rebreather equipped. With that said, it’s important to know where you can find them.

Rebreathers can be found in Ashika Island and Al Mazrah around docks and warehouses. You have a chance of finding a Rebreather when you look in lockers and cabinets, but Rebreathers are usually out in the open on benches, desks, and tables.

You can also buy Rebreathers from select Buy Stations, so check there if you have the cash. There is no guaranteed area that has more Rebreathers than others, so keep looking around the previously mentioned areas and pray for good RNG.

Once you have a Rebreather, you’ll use it like a Stim Pistol — it has multiple uses. You can also use the Rebreather as a two-handed melee weapon as a last resort.

That is everything there is to know about Rebreathers. If you find a Rebreather, you should grab it as you can save it and apply it to another Active Duty Operator Slot when you are ready for your aquatic mission.