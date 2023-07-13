All Warzone DMZ Hidden Cache Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Warzone DMZ has plenty of searchable areas and whether you are using keys to unlock certain doors or simply just looking around, you will stumble into some Hidden Caches sticking out from the ground. These can be excellent to get some extra cash or even potentially gain a scorestreak/weapon. This article will show you where every hidden cache location is in Warzone DMZ.

Every Hidden Cache Location in Warzone DMZ

All Hidden Cache Locations in Al-Mazrah

Image: WZhub.gg/Activision

The website WZhub.gg is brilliant for a reference to the precise location (indicated by yellow squares) of where to find the Hidden Caches. Because of how many there actually are, we thought this would be the most efficient way of showing you the Hidden Cache locations. For Al-Mazrah there are over 60 of the Caches to find so I recommend starting your hunt early when you begin a round of DMZ.

Sector D2 has plenty of Caches clustered together so this can be an amazing spot to search in if you want to gather as much of this hidden loot as quickly as possible.

All Hidden Cache Locations on Ashika Island

Image: WZhub.gg/Activision

Ashika Island has 21 Hidden Caches and will take you less time to find all of them because of the actual size of the map. The Caches that are close to/on the coastline tend to be found either in shallow water or underwater: keep that in mind when traveling to the Hidden Cache locations. I recommend starting off at around Sector G5 since this is where you will find the highest density of Caches.

All Hidden Cache Locations in Vondel

Image: WZhub.gg/Activision

There have been a few Hidden Cache locations discovered in Vondel with Sectors B6 to B7 having the most clustered together. There is a chance that more Hidden Caches are still to be found on the Vondel map so be sure to keep a close lookout for any extra. For the time being, the usual loot you can gain from the existing Caches will be extremely beneficial as always.

Now that you know where all of the Hidden Cache locations are in Warzone DMZ, it is time to go treasure hunting for worthwhile loot — best of luck on your Hidden Cache journey!

