Warzone DMZ Houseboat Key Location: Where to Find and Use

Warzone 2 DMZ maps are filled with hidden locations requiring keys. With the new map, Vondel has many keys to find during the infiltration in the latest Call of Duty season. One new key on the Vondel map is the Houseboat Key, which leads to valuable loot and a signal intelligence mission. While players can find the Houseboat Key anywhere in Vondel — considering key spawns are randomized — the Houseboat is located on the western side of the map. This guide will cover where players should use the Houseboat Key in Warzone DMZ.

Where to Use the Houseboat Key in Warzone DMZ

Players can use the Houseboat Key in Warzone DMZ on the western side of the map. More specifically, the Houseboat is located north of the Fire Department and West of the Graveyard sections. This location sits at coordinates C5. Use the image attached to this guide, where my marker lies on the spot where you should use the Houseboat Key. You will know you are getting close to this location when approaching a set of docks up against the waterside.

There is a decent presence of enemy troops in the surrounding area. I got to this location quickly but was spotted several times by enemies — so be prepared to fight. If you believe it would be easier, you can use the water as cover and swim to get to the docks quicker.

How to Find the Houseboat Key in Warzone DMZ

Keys in Warzone DMZ are randomized and spawn in different locations, so it is hard to pinpoint where to find the Houseboat Key. That said, players can discover Keys by looting containers, killing enemy AI, opening Supply Drops, completing HVT Contracts, or searching inside buildings thoroughly. So, the best recommendation I could give you regarding finding the Houseboat Key is to focus on playing the DMZ match — and hopefully, you’ll have luck coming across it. The good news is that you know where to go once you get the key!

