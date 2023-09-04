DMZ Cleanup Guide: Leftover Gas Canister Locations in Observatory Lab

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to complete the Shadow Company Tier 3 Cleanup mission in DMZ, you must exfil from Al-Marzah after collecting eight of the remaining Gas Canisters located in the Observatory Lab. But where can you find each canister? Here’s the location of all Leftover Gas Canisters in Zaya Observatory.

Where to Find the Leftover Gas Canister in the Observatory Lab in DMZ

You will be able to find all Leftover Gas Canisters in DMZ by heading to the Zaya Observatory underground, or bunker area, located in sectors E5 and 6. You can enter the area through three different sections, all of which are highlighted in the map below, courtesy of WZHub’s interactive map.

Image: Activision, WZhub.

Once in the area, we were able to find a total of 11 Gas Canisters (two in areas leading to, and nine inside of the Observatory’s bunker). You will be able to easily recognize the canisters by their bright fluorescent color.

All Warzone Leftover Gas Canister Locations

The first gas canister can be found atop a set of rocks leading to the bunker’s left entrance (A1). We recommend that you enter the bunker through this entrance, as it will allow you to avoid hostile forces.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once inside, we were able to find the second Leftover Gas Canister inside a truck located directly in front of the gigantic lift.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To find the third canister, head toward section A2 and then take your first right toward B1. Once there, you will find the canister by the door below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From the spot where you found the third canister, head to the door on the right. There, you will be able to spot another three canisters, one north of the room —behind the radioactive tank— and two in the auxiliary control room facing it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be able to find another three canisters by heading back to the tunnel leading to section A2. While following the tunnel, you will be able to find the first canister by a door leading to what seems to be a generator room. The door will be located in front of an ← A1 symbol. Below the symbol, you will also be able to find the second canister.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After getting the two above, you will be able to find the third canister inside the generator room. It will be located atop a table facing the entrance.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last two canisters can be found by heading to the bunker’s A2 entrance/exit. You will be able to find one among a few boxes and barrels located in front of the door leading to the bunker, as well as another atop a few rocks by the exit of the cave.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2023