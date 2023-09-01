DMZ Unobserved Mission Guide: Konni Radio Code and Locked Closet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In what can be considered one of the game’s most tricky missions, the DMZ Shadow Campany Tier 3 Unobserved Mission tasks you with getting a secret code from a Konni Radio and then using it to open a certain locked closet in the Zaya Observatory area. But how can you get the code? And after getting it, where can you find the locked closet? Here are the locations of both the Konni Radio and the Locked Closet in Warzone DMZ.

Warzone DMZ Konni Radio Location

After deploying into Al-Mazrah and equipping a disguise in Warzone DMZ, you will be able to find a Konni Radio by heading to any Stronghold and then searching the place for it. All Strongholds are guaranteed to feature one and the radio will be identical to the ones used to accept contracts.

How to Get the Konni Radio Code

After spotting the radio, you will be able to get its code by simply selecting Turn on Radio. You will only be able to interact with the device while disguised.

The code will be 3 digits long and you will need to have it either memorized or written to complete the mission, so if your short-term memory is like mine, either capture the screen or write the code somewhere.

Where to Find the Zaya Observatory Locked Closet in Warzone DMZ

You will be able to find the locked closet by first heading to the Zaya Observatory’s underground bunker area, located below sectors E5 and 6. You can check out the location of all the entrances to the bunker below, courtesy of WZHub’s interactive map.

After entering the area, head to the bunker’s main loading corridor and then to area A2, where you will spot the door below. Once you spot the door, head in before following the corridor and entering the first room on the right.

Once in the room, the locked closet will be the second one on the right and will be unlockable by entering the code you got from the Konni Radio.

After opening the door and getting the Hacked Konni Laptop inside, just exit the bunker and exfil to complete the Unobserved Mission in DMZ.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

