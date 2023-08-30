DMZ-Crashed-Plane-Black-Box-Location

Image: Activision

In order to complete both the Shadow Company Tier 3 Black Box and the Black Mous Tier 2 Political Takedown missions in Warzone DMZ, you will need to among other tasks, find and then download the data from a fallen plane’s black box. But where can you find the black box? Here’s where to find and how to download the data from the Crashed Plane Black Box in Warzone DMZ.

Where to Find the Crashed Plane Black Box in Warzone DMZ

You will be able to find the Crashed Plane Black Box in Warzone DMZ by deploying to Al Mazrah and then heading to Sattiq Cave Complex. The area will be located under sector D5. Once there, just head to the crashed plane located by the spot marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The area will be filled with hostiles, so we recommend that you only attempt to go there while part of a 3-operator squad and while wearing a 3-plate vest.

Related: How to Unlock the Pickaxe in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

After reaching the plane, you will be able to find the black box by heading to the cockpit, and then download its contents by heading to the main control panel before selecting ‘Download Blackbox contents’. Once the download begins, just stay there and fend off all hostiles until the process is done.

For those looking to get as much loot as possible from the place, you will be able to find the Locked Site Weapon Case by the middle portion of the fallen craft. For those completing the Political Takedown mission, you can find the Politician’s Letter on the back of the plane.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2023