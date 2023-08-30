Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty players will have seen their fair share of battle passes over the years and in Modern Warfare II/Warzone there is a fancy new Pickaxe that can now be acquired which players want. However, the process of actually getting the Pickaxe can be confusing if you are not familiar with how the battle pass works. This article will take you through how to unlock the Pickaxe in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Unlocking the Pickaxe in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Pickaxe you will first need to complete the sector E2, E5, E3, or E13. If you are wanting to see what each sector has in store you can do so via the Battle Pass map. It should be noted that Battle Pass token Tier Skips (earned through simply playing the game) can be utilized to skip over tiers to progress quicker. I recommend using them for E2 to clear that out and afterward reach the Pickaxe in sector E0.

Related: How to Get a Free Stealth Vest in DMZ, Call of Duty Warzone 2

There is another step to unlock the Pickaxe and that is to get a total of 15 (player) kills with any melee weapon. Once you have done that you will then be able to get the Pickaxe for yourself. It will also carry over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III so you will be sorted if you want to bring a unique weapon into the upcoming release.

Best Ways to Get 15 Operator Kills With Melee Weapons

In my personal experience one of the easiest ways by far to get Operator kills with a melee weapon is to use a Riot Shield. This is going to protect you from any enemy fire and allow you to get up close and personal for some bashes to kill. If you are struggling then a Combat Knife (or other melee weapons) can still work nicely if you are wise and don’t rush in head first to an onlooking enemy wielding a gun.

Related: What is ADS in Call of Duty? ADS Explained

Now that you know how to get the Pickaxe, it’s time to start working through the battle pass sectors and unlock the Pickaxe for your own.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2023