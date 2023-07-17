Leaked Modern Warfare 3 Might Not Be a Full Reset for MW2 Players

New data shows that your Modern Warfare 2 weapons and operators might transfer over to Modern Warfare 3.

July 17th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Activision

News, rumors, and leaks about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have been circling the internet recently, and a new discovery has been made that bodes well for Modern Warfare 2 players. With this latest leak, it seems that all the weapons and operators you spent money and time to unlock will transfer over to Modern Warfare 3.

Related: COD Warzone Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage: Skins, Release Date, Bundles, and Leaks

Will MW2 Weapons and Operators Carry Over to Modern Warfare 3?

The prospect of all the weapons and operators you spent countless hours and dollars unlocking in Modern Warfare 2 transferring over to Modern Warfare 3 is a great one — if it is true. According to @BobNetworkUK on Twitter, a notable Call of Duty leaker who has been right multiple times in the past, your MW2 weapons and operators might carry over to MW3.

Though the image has been removed now, @BobNetworkUK discovered a file of TAQ-V, a Modern Warfare 2 weapon, in a leaked photo of the Modern Warfare 3 weapon roster. This is the strongest piece of evidence we have so far that MW2 weapon and operator progress carries over to MW3, but is the evidence strong enough?

Now, just because a Modern Warfare 2 weapon appears in the Modern Warfare 3 weapon roster doesn’t solidify weapons and operators being transferable between MW2 and MW3. The best example of this not being the case is the M16; a version of this gun, sometimes the exact version, appears in almost every Call of Duty game.

With that said, @BobNetworkUK either seems to be convinced that MW2 and MW3 weapon and operator progress is transferrable or he’s drumming up drama to gain popularity. Both are plausible, so for now, we can’t say for sure that weapons and operators transfer between MW2 and MW3.

As a bonus piece of news, we know that the next Call of Duty game is, in fact, called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 thanks to leakers, like @BobNetworkUK (we thank you for your service yet again), breaking Activision’s DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) rules in which the official name of COD 2023 was revealed.

So overall, this is good news, if it is true. If this leak isn’t true, then Modern Warfare 2 players who spent lots of money and time on weapons and operators will have to start from scratch. In the meantime, you can see how many active players Modern Warfare 2 has right now.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

From his early days of blog-style music, movie, and game reviews to working as the Esports Writer at Coastline Community College, Noah Nelson now works fulltime as a Staff Writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion. He has been helping gamers everywhere with Destiny 2 god rolls, Warzone 2 DMZ missions, and collectibles in any indie game for over a year and a half. His Bachelor's Degree in English Rhetoric and Composition with a minor in Journalism from CSULB has shaped him to be a strong writer and editor. His fondest gaming memory is playing Sly Cooper 2 after begging his mom (for hours) to play it before his birthday and he still cries myself to sleep remembering the time he accidentally saved over his 99% completion save file in Kingdom Hearts 2.

More Stories by Noah Nelson

More on Attack of the Fanboy :