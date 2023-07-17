Leaked Modern Warfare 3 Might Not Be a Full Reset for MW2 Players

Image: Activision

News, rumors, and leaks about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have been circling the internet recently, and a new discovery has been made that bodes well for Modern Warfare 2 players. With this latest leak, it seems that all the weapons and operators you spent money and time to unlock will transfer over to Modern Warfare 3.

Will MW2 Weapons and Operators Carry Over to Modern Warfare 3?

The prospect of all the weapons and operators you spent countless hours and dollars unlocking in Modern Warfare 2 transferring over to Modern Warfare 3 is a great one — if it is true. According to @BobNetworkUK on Twitter, a notable Call of Duty leaker who has been right multiple times in the past, your MW2 weapons and operators might carry over to MW3.

RUMOUR: MWII Operators and weapons could transfer over to MWIII.



Sources have claimed this before but this has been further reinforced by the TAQ-V (an MWII weapon) showing up in leaked photos of the MWIII weapon roster. pic.twitter.com/xBLRT55mrX — bob. (@BobNetworkUK) July 17, 2023

Though the image has been removed now, @BobNetworkUK discovered a file of TAQ-V, a Modern Warfare 2 weapon, in a leaked photo of the Modern Warfare 3 weapon roster. This is the strongest piece of evidence we have so far that MW2 weapon and operator progress carries over to MW3, but is the evidence strong enough?

Now, just because a Modern Warfare 2 weapon appears in the Modern Warfare 3 weapon roster doesn’t solidify weapons and operators being transferable between MW2 and MW3. The best example of this not being the case is the M16; a version of this gun, sometimes the exact version, appears in almost every Call of Duty game.

With that said, @BobNetworkUK either seems to be convinced that MW2 and MW3 weapon and operator progress is transferrable or he’s drumming up drama to gain popularity. Both are plausible, so for now, we can’t say for sure that weapons and operators transfer between MW2 and MW3.

As a bonus piece of news, we know that the next Call of Duty game is, in fact, called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 thanks to leakers, like @BobNetworkUK (we thank you for your service yet again), breaking Activision’s DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) rules in which the official name of COD 2023 was revealed.

So overall, this is good news, if it is true. If this leak isn’t true, then Modern Warfare 2 players who spent lots of money and time on weapons and operators will have to start from scratch. In the meantime, you can see how many active players Modern Warfare 2 has right now.

