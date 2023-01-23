Many players do not want to invest dozens of hours of their time into a title that may not have too much time left. This is why many players prefer to make a quick Google search and find out the game’s state before making a purchase. Some Call of Duty fans were cautious about Modern Warfare 2, and many of them are still hesitant to buy the sequel To Modern Warfare 2019 after hearing many claims that Modern Warfare 2 is a dying game, so if you want to put an end to all the speculations, stay and learn about Modern Warfare 2’s Player count once and for all.

How Active Is Modern Warfare 2? Modern Warfare 2 Player Count Explained

Getting Modern Warfare 2’s player count is complicated, as finding out how many console players are active on their platforms is not possible right now. Other titles allow players to find out how many users are online, but Modern Warfare 2 is not one of them. To have a rough estimate of how many players are currently playing Modern Warfare 2, we must go to a site known to display this information to any user on the web.

According to SteamCharts, Modern Warfare 2 has around 100 thousand active players at the time of writing this article. One hundred thousand players may seem like a little number to some players, but this can get as high as one hundred and thirty thousand on the weekends. Competing with games like Apex Legends, Rust, and Lost Ark.

Those hundred thousand players put Modern Warfare 2 in the top ten Steam games with the most active players. Of course, All those players are not playing Modern Warfare 2 alone, SteamCharts, displays all gamers playing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the free-to-play Battle Royale title also released in 2022.

With this number, we can assume that Modern Warfare 2 could have similar numbers on console platforms. Call of Duty made its name on consoles many years ago, and most of its player base is still there. So no, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is not dead, many games on Steam and other platforms have fewer players and they are considered successful, so if you queue up for a game and are taking too long, chances are your connection may be the problem.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023