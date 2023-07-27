DMZ Eavesdrop Mission Guide | Ashika Town Center Dead Drop Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to complete the White Lotus Tier 2 Eavesdrop mission in Warzone DMZ, players are tasked with taking a radio transmitter from the Ashika Town Center Dead Drop and then placing it at the top of a said Shadow Campany Ship before uploading its frequency. But where is the Ashika Town Center Dead Drop located?

Where to Find the Ashika Town Center Dead Drop in Warzone DMZ

You can find the Ashika Town Center Dead Drop in DMZ by heading to the area’s northeastmost portion, under section E4, and in the spot marked on the map below. Like all Dead Drops in the game, the drop will be easily visible given its white color.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you know where to find the Dead Drop, you can also check out a step-by-step guide into completing the other two steps of the mission below:

Where to Find the Shadow Campany Ship and Complete the Eavesdrop Mission in DMZ

After getting the transmitter from the Dead Drop, you will then be able to find the Shadow Campany Ship by heading to the massive cargo ship located in the map’s southmost area, under sector H7.

Before heading to the ship, however, we recommend you to get at least a 2-plate armor, as the area will be swarming with hostiles. Bringing a good shotgun can also help, as it will allow you to make quick work of them as you rush through the ship’s interior. You can check out the exact location of the Shadow Campany Ship below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once at the spot marked on the map above, just head to the top floor in order to place the transmitter before heading to the Upload Station marked by the cursor in the map below in order to upload the radio frequencies and complete the DMZ Eavesdrop mission.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023