DMZ Russian Gas Mission Guide: Gas Sample Locations

Russian Gas is a long White Lotus mission in Warzone DMZ that requires at least one successful extraction and a trip to Koschei Complex. If you aren’t prepared with a great weapon, armor, and the best loadout, completing Russian Gas will be challenging. Without further adieu, here is how to complete Russian Gas in Warzone DMZ.

How to Complete Russian Gas in DMZ

There are three steps you need to complete to finish the Russian Gas mission in DMZ. First, you need to load into Vondel, pick up the gas sample, and safely exfil. Then, you need to load into Al Mazrah with the Vondel gas sample, enter the Koschei Complex, and find the gas sample in the Defense Research Division. Lastly, you need to take both gas samples to External Ops in Koschei Complex to validate both gas samples at a machine.

Where to Find the Vondel Gas Sample in DMZ

We start by loading into Vondel. Make your way over to the Fire Dept. POI. Once here, you’ll want to enter the maze from the north side. Since the gas sample is found on the ground near a statue after taking the second right in the maze, I’ve found that entering from the north side makes it so you’re less likely to get lost.

Once you have the gas sample, you can stay around and look for all the golden guns in Vondel or you can exfil safely. Since Russian Gas is a long and complicated mission, I recommend leaving as soon as possible to get to the next objective.

Where to Find the Koschei Complex Gas Sample in the South of the DRD in DMZ

Now that you have the Vondel gas sample, you need to load into Al Mazrah and enter Koschei Complex from the Oasis entrance. This entrance is found northwest of Rohan Oil as you can see in the image above.

After entering Koschei Complex from the Oasis entrance, you’ll be right where you need to be — in Defense Research Division. Continue forward through the two gas rooms by shutting the doors to the gas chambers.

In the third area, the one with the sentry gun, you need to eliminate the sentry gun and the guards. Then, interact with the yellow wheel on the wall to open the door to the first room on the right. You’ll find the gas sample sitting on the ground in the corner.

Where to Validate the Gas Samples in DMZ

With both gas samples in your possession, you now need to make your way to External Ops. Luckily, it’s not too far. Continue forward and enter the Chemical Plant. In my research, I found that sticking to the right side of the wall is effective since External Ops is the area directly east of Defense Research Division. Look for A1 and open the door once you’re there.

Once you are in External Ops, you need to defeat the enemies ahead and take a right down the circular room. At the end of this room, you’ll find the machine against the wall that you need to use to validate the gas samples. Simply press the button prompt and you’ll finish Russian Gas.

Well done! Russian Gas is no easy DMZ mission. You can celebrate by doing another hard mission — The Route Forward mission in DMZ.

