DMZ Intel Exchange Mission Guide | Al Mazrah Shipping Intel Location

Image: Activision.

In order to complete the White Lotus Tier 3 Intel Exchange Mission in Warzone DMZ, you will be tasked with finding both the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel and the Building 21 USB Stick and then placing the latter on the spot where you found the former before exiting the map with the Intel. But where exactly can you find the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel and the Building 21 USB Stick in DMZ?

Where to Find the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel

You will be able to find the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel on DMZ by heading to Ashika Island Hotel, where the item can be found inside Lost Room 403. But be advised, as the room will only be accessible after you get its key, which can, in turn, be found at random as you explore the map, kill hostiles, open crates, and complete contracts.

The Hotel will be located on the spot marked below, under sector E6.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once in the room, you will be able to find the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel above a table by the side of the bed, as you can see in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With that said, we recommend that, when attempting to complete the mission, you get the Building 21 USB Stick before heading to the hotel, as doing so will allow you to get the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel and then place the Building 21 USB Card in its place in a single visit.

After grabbing the Intel, you will be able to place the USB Stick in its place by simply interacting with its previous spot and then holding your set key (in our case Square) to place the USB Stick on the table.

Where to Find the Building 21 USB Stick and How to Complete the Intel Exchange Mission

Differently from the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel, you will be able to find the Building 21 USB Stick in DMZ by taking it from the Dead Drop located in Ashika Island’s Waterways area. The Dead Drop will be located below Tsuki Castle, in the area marked below and it’s hard to miss. Just be careful, as the area will feature a wide array of highly armored enemies, including a Juggernaut.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After getting the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel and then placing the Building 21 USB Stick in the spot where the former was, you will be able to complete the Intel Exchange Mission in DMZ by simply exfilling successfully while in possession of the Shipping Intel.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023