How to Dead Drop Keys in DMZ to Unlock Shadow Company Daily Missions

Check out how to dead drop the keys needed to unlock Shadow Company Daily mission in DMZ.

August 5th, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
Image: Activision

In order to unlock the Urgent Mission feature for the Shadow Company faction in Warzone’s DMZ mode, you will be tasked with dead-dropping a total of 10 keys. But how can you dead drop keys in DMZ?

How to Dead Drop Keys in Warzone DMZ

Like all the other items you can acquire within the mode, you will be able to dead drop keys in DMZ by heading to any of the Dead Drops present in the mode’s maps and then interacting with it before picking your key of choice. Once you select a key, you will then be able to Dead Drop it by simply selecting Deposit, as illustrated in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you can only Dead Drop one item at a time, it is highly recommended that you either clear the drop’s surroundings beforehand or stay hidden from enemies while making the deposits.

if you are either currently out of keys or simply do not wish to use any of the ones you have in your inventory in order to unlock the Shadow Company Daily Missions, you can farm keys in Warzone DMZ by interacting with the environment, killing commanders and standard/armored hostiles, as well as by taking part in Eliminate HVT contracts, as they are almost guaranteed to reward you with a few.

All Dead Drop Locations in DMZ

In order to make the endeavor of dead dropping the Keys easier, you can check out the exact location of all Dead Drops located in Vondel, Al-Mazrah, and Ashika Island in the images below, courtesy of wzhub.

    Image: Activision, HZHub
    Image: Activision, HZHub
    Image: Activision, HZHub

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5. 

- This article was updated on August 5th, 2023

