DMZ-Liquid-Nitrogen-Locations-and-How-to-Extract

In order to unlock the fifth and final Crown Wallet and Stach expansions in Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare 2 Warzone DMZ mode, you will need to find and then extract two Liquid Nitrogen gallons. But where exactly can you find Liquid Nitrogen in Warzone DMZ?

DMZ Liquid Nitrogen Locations

Unfortunately for all looking for a few easy-to-enter areas guaranteed to have the item, you can only find Liquid Nitrogen in DMZ by heading to Koschei Complex, where the item can be found as a random spawn featured inside locked crates and the like within the area.

With that said, although given the item’s nature, it is impossible to pinpoint its location in advance, I was able to find a good amount of Liquid Nitrogen by entering the complex through the ruins located in sector C2, south of the Oasis area and then exploring all the rooms leading to the radiation vaults, as well as the vaults themselves.

Just don’t forget that the area will be filled with radiation, so it is vital that you bring masks and Radiation Pills in order to counter its harmful effects. It is also important to point out that, given its high number of hostiles, it is highly unadvisable to enter the complex alone.

Can You Buy Liquid Nitrogen in DMZ?

Yes. Once in the Koschei Complex area, you will be able to purchase as many gallons of Liquid Nitrogen as you want from any of the area’s Buy Stations. The easiest Buy Station to reach in Koschei Complex will be located on the map’s Factory Admin area. Each Liquid Nitrogen gallon will cost 30.000 Dollars.

The door leading to the Factory Admin portion of the map can be found in the Chemical Plant area of the complex and can only be unlocked with a Factory Admin Key.

How to Extract With Liquid Nitrogen in DMZ

After getting all the Liquid Nitrogen you could find within the Complex, you will be able to extract it by simply heading to any of the exfil zones featured on the map and then successfully exiting the map with it,

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023